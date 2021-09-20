Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund Announces Shareholder Proposal

The Board of Trustees of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE: JPT) has approved a proposal that will allow shareholders the opportunity to maintain their investment in the fund and its exposure to preferred securities. In light of the upcoming scheduled termination of the fund on or before March 1, 2022, the proposal asks shareholders to vote to amend the fund’s declaration of trust to eliminate the term structure. If the amendment is approved by shareholders, the fund will conduct a tender offer for 100% of its outstanding shares at net asset value. If the fund’s common assets taking into account shares properly tendered in the tender offer would be $70 million or greater, the tender offer will be completed and the fund’s term structure will be eliminated. If the fund’s common assets after the tender offer would be less than $70 million, the tender offer will be cancelled with no common shares repurchased and instead the fund will proceed to terminate as scheduled.

As part of the proposal, if the fund’s term structure is eliminated, the fund’s name will change to “Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund” and the fund’s common shares will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the current ticker symbol. Additionally, the fund will be permitted to invest in contingent capital securities and the fund’s target leverage ratio is expected to increase, with the goal of improving the fund’s net earnings and increasing monthly distributions for common shareholders. Nuveen also intends to waive 50% of its net management fees over the first year following elimination of the term, which will further enhance the net earnings of the fund.

Each of the changes described above will take effect only if shareholders approve the proposal described above and the tender offer condition is satisfied.

More information on the proposal will be contained in proxy materials expected to be filed in the near future.

Nuveen is a leading sponsor of closed-end funds (CEFs) with $65 billion of assets under management across 62 CEFs as of 30 June 2021. The funds offer exposure to a broad range of asset classes and are designed for income-focused investors seeking regular distributions. Nuveen has more than 30 years of experience managing CEFs.

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.2 trillion in assets under management as of 30 June 2021 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.