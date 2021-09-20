checkAd

RBC Bearings Incorporated Announces Proposed Offerings of Common Stock and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.09.2021, 22:50   

RBC Bearings Incorporated (Nasdaq: ROLL), a leading international manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings and products for the industrial, defense and aerospace industries, today announced that it has commenced concurrent public offerings of 3 million shares of its common stock and $400 million in aggregate liquidation preference of Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (the “mandatory convertible preferred stock”). RBC Bearings also expects to grant the underwriters of the common stock offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 450,000 shares of its common stock, and expects to grant the underwriters of the mandatory convertible preferred stock offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $60 million of aggregate liquidation preference of its mandatory convertible preferred stock solely to cover over-allotments. The completion of the common stock offering will not be contingent on the completion of the mandatory convertible preferred stock offering, and the completion of the mandatory convertible preferred stock offering will not be contingent on the completion of the common stock offering. The offerings are subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when either or both of the offerings may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of either of the proposed offerings.

RBC Bearings is conducting the proposed offerings in connection with its financing of its previously announced pending acquisition of the Dodge Mechanical Power Transmission Business (“Dodge”) of ABB Asea Brown Boveri Ltd. RBC Bearings intends to use the net proceeds from the offerings of common stock and mandatory convertible preferred stock to fund a portion of the cash purchase price for the pending acquisition of Dodge, to pay acquisition-related fees and expenses, and for other general corporate purposes.

The mandatory convertible preferred stock is expected to have a liquidation preference of $100 per share. Unless previously converted or redeemed, each outstanding share of mandatory convertible preferred stock will automatically convert, for settlement on or about October 15, 2024 (subject to postponement in certain limited circumstances), into a variable number of shares of RBC Bearings’ common stock. RBC Bearings will have the right to redeem all, but not less than all, of the mandatory convertible preferred stock if RBC Bearings’ pending acquisition of Dodge is not completed within a specified period of time. The dividend rate, conversion terms and other terms of the mandatory convertible preferred stock will be determined at the time of pricing of the mandatory convertible preferred stock offering and remain subject to change.

