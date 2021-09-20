XORTX Therapeutics Announces Share Consolidation

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. ("XORTX" or the “Company”) (CSE: XRX) (OTCQB: XRTXF), a pharmaceutical therapeutics company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease, announces that further to its news release dated August 13, 2021 the Company will complete a share consolidation of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on the basis of 11.74 pre-consolidation common shares for each one (1) post-consolidation common share (the “Share Consolidation”), as approved at the meeting of shareholders held on September 2, 2021.



No fractional common shares will be issued in connection with the Share Consolidation. In the event a holder of common shares would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional common share in connection with the Share Consolidation, the number of post-consolidation common shares to be received by such shareholder will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of common shares.