XORTX Therapeutics Announces Share Consolidation
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. ("XORTX" or the “Company”) (CSE: XRX) (OTCQB: XRTXF), a pharmaceutical therapeutics
company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease, announces that further to its news release dated August 13, 2021 the Company will complete a share
consolidation of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on the basis of 11.74 pre-consolidation common shares for each one (1) post-consolidation common share (the “Share
Consolidation”), as approved at the meeting of shareholders held on September 2, 2021.
No fractional common shares will be issued in connection with the Share Consolidation. In the event a holder of common shares would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional common share in connection with the Share Consolidation, the number of post-consolidation common shares to be received by such shareholder will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of common shares.
XORTX expects trading of common shares on a post-consolidation basis on the Canadian Securities Exchange will commence on September 23, 2021.
Registered shareholders holding share certificates will be mailed a letter of transmittal advising of the Share Consolidation and instructing them to surrender their share certificates representing pre-consolidation common shares for replacement certificates or direct registration advice representing their post-consolidation common shares. Until surrendered for exchange, following the effective date of the consolidation, each share certificate formerly representing pre-consolidation common shares will be deemed to represent the number of whole post-consolidation common shares to which the holder is entitled as a result of the Share Consolidation.
Holders of common shares of the Company who hold uncertificated common shares (that is common shares held in book-entry form and not represented by a physical share certificate), either as registered holders or beneficial owners, will have their existing book-entry account(s) electronically adjusted by the Company’s transfer agent or, for beneficial shareholders, by their brokerage firms, banks, trusts or other nominees that hold in street name for their benefit. Such holders do not need to take any additional actions to exchange their pre-consolidation common shares for post-consolidation common shares.
