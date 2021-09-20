checkAd

German American Bancorp, Inc. and Citizens Union Bancorp of Shelbyville, Inc. Announce Definitive Merger Agreement

JASPER, Ind., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- German American Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: GABC) (“German American”) and Citizens Union Bancorp of Shelbyville, Inc. (“CUB”) announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement to merge CUB into German American. Upon completion of the transaction, CUB’s subsidiary bank, Citizens Union Bank of Shelbyville, Inc., will be merged into German American’s subsidiary bank, German American Bank.

Under terms of the definitive agreement, CUB common shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.7739 shares of German American common stock for each share of CUB in a tax-free exchange, and a cash payment of $13.44 per CUB share. Based on the number of CUB common shares expected to be outstanding at closing, German American would issue approximately 2.9 million shares of its common stock, and pay approximately $49.8 million cash, for all of the issued and outstanding common shares of CUB. German American has also agreed, upon completion of the merger, to make a cash payment in cancellation of CUB’s unexercised stock options, which payment is currently estimated to total approximately $0.9 million, if none of the outstanding options were to be exercised before closing.

Based upon the $35.99 per share volume-weighted average price of German American’s common shares over the 10-day trading period ended September 17, 2021, the transaction has an aggregate indicated value of approximately $154.0 million, with the total merger consideration being split between stock and cash on an approximate 67:33 basis. Upon consummation of the transaction, German American and CUB will have combined assets of approximately $6.4 billion, based upon June 30, 2021 financials. Giving effect to the merger today, the combined company would have 83 banking offices in 19 counties in Indiana and 15 counties in Kentucky.

Mark A. Schroeder, Chairman and CEO of German American, stated, “This merger with Citizens Union represents another important, strategic opportunity for German American, and enhances our presence in the vibrant Louisville, Kentucky metropolitan market area. Our combined operations in the broader Louisville market area places us in a top 10 market share position in the largest metropolitan market area in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. CUB has built a solid community banking franchise in each of the Kentucky markets they serve giving German American an opportunity to provide our extensive offerings of banking, insurance and investment products and services to CUB’s current and prospective clients. We are excited to welcome the Citizens Union customers, employees, communities and shareholders to the German American family.”

