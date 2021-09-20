German American Bancorp, Inc. and Citizens Union Bancorp of Shelbyville, Inc. Announce Definitive Merger Agreement

JASPER, Ind., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- German American Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: GABC) (“German American”) and Citizens Union Bancorp of Shelbyville, Inc. (“CUB”) announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement to merge CUB into German American. Upon completion of the transaction, CUB’s subsidiary bank, Citizens Union Bank of Shelbyville, Inc., will be merged into German American’s subsidiary bank, German American Bank.



Under terms of the definitive agreement, CUB common shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.7739 shares of German American common stock for each share of CUB in a tax-free exchange, and a cash payment of $13.44 per CUB share. Based on the number of CUB common shares expected to be outstanding at closing, German American would issue approximately 2.9 million shares of its common stock, and pay approximately $49.8 million cash, for all of the issued and outstanding common shares of CUB. German American has also agreed, upon completion of the merger, to make a cash payment in cancellation of CUB’s unexercised stock options, which payment is currently estimated to total approximately $0.9 million, if none of the outstanding options were to be exercised before closing.