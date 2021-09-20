checkAd

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation Executive Announcement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (“Fairfax India”) (TSX: FIH.U) is pleased to announce that Gopalakrishnan (Gopal) Soundarajan has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of Fairfax India.

Gopal joined Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax”) in 2019 and has played an important role in Fairfax and Fairfax India’s investments in India. Prior to joining Fairfax, Gopal was head of investments at ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited (“ICICI Lombard”) and had an outstanding track record managing ICICI Lombard’s investments.

Prem Watsa, Chairman of Fairfax India, commented, “Gopal has done an excellent job for Fairfax and Fairfax India these past few years and will be a wonderful addition to the Fairfax India executive team. As Chief Operating Officer, Gopal will report to Chandran Ratnaswami, Chief Executive Officer of Fairfax India. We look forward to working with Gopal as Chief Operating Officer of Fairfax India.”

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India is an investment holding company whose objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

 For further information, contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Affairs
  (416) 367-4755




