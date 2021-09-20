Genmab Says FDA Granted Accelerated Approval for TIVDAK in Cervical Cancer Autor: PLX AI | 20.09.2021, 23:02 | 22 | 0 | 0 20.09.2021, 23:02 | (PLX AI) – Genmab and Seagen Announce FDA Accelerated Approval for TIVDAK (tisotumab vedotin-tftv) in Previously Treated Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer.TIVDAK is a First-in-Class Antibody-Drug Conjugate Directed to Tissue Factor, a Protein … (PLX AI) – Genmab and Seagen Announce FDA Accelerated Approval for TIVDAK (tisotumab vedotin-tftv) in Previously Treated Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer.TIVDAK is a First-in-Class Antibody-Drug Conjugate Directed to Tissue Factor, a Protein … (PLX AI) – Genmab and Seagen Announce FDA Accelerated Approval for TIVDAK (tisotumab vedotin-tftv) in Previously Treated Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer.

TIVDAK is a First-in-Class Antibody-Drug Conjugate Directed to Tissue Factor, a Protein Expressed on Cervical Cancer Cells

New Monotherapy Approved for Use in a Cancer with Limited Treatment Options

TIVDAK is approved under the FDA’s Accelerated Approval Program based on tumor response and the durability of the response

