Genmab Says FDA Granted Accelerated Approval for TIVDAK in Cervical Cancer
(PLX AI) – Genmab and Seagen Announce FDA Accelerated Approval for TIVDAK (tisotumab vedotin-tftv) in Previously Treated Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer.TIVDAK is a First-in-Class Antibody-Drug Conjugate Directed to Tissue Factor, a Protein …
- (PLX AI) – Genmab and Seagen Announce FDA Accelerated Approval for TIVDAK (tisotumab vedotin-tftv) in Previously Treated Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer.
- TIVDAK is a First-in-Class Antibody-Drug Conjugate Directed to Tissue Factor, a Protein Expressed on Cervical Cancer Cells
- New Monotherapy Approved for Use in a Cancer with Limited Treatment Options
- TIVDAK is approved under the FDA’s Accelerated Approval Program based on tumor response and the durability of the response
- Continued approval may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials
