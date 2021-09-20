checkAd

Genmab Says FDA Granted Accelerated Approval for TIVDAK in Cervical Cancer

Autor: PLX AI
20.09.2021, 23:02   

(PLX AI) – Genmab and Seagen Announce FDA Accelerated Approval for TIVDAK (tisotumab vedotin-tftv) in Previously Treated Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer.TIVDAK is a First-in-Class Antibody-Drug Conjugate Directed to Tissue Factor, a Protein …

  • (PLX AI) – Genmab and Seagen Announce FDA Accelerated Approval for TIVDAK (tisotumab vedotin-tftv) in Previously Treated Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer.
  • TIVDAK is a First-in-Class Antibody-Drug Conjugate Directed to Tissue Factor, a Protein Expressed on Cervical Cancer Cells
  • New Monotherapy Approved for Use in a Cancer with Limited Treatment Options
  • TIVDAK is approved under the FDA’s Accelerated Approval Program based on tumor response and the durability of the response
  • Continued approval may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials
