ISC Announces Extension and Amendment to Credit Facility

REGINA, Saskatchewan, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) (“ISC” or the “Company”) announced today that it has entered into an amended and extended credit agreement in connection with the secured credit facility (the "Credit Facility") provided by its lenders.

The aggregate amount available under the Credit Facility remains $150.0 million and the term of the Credit Facility has been extended from the previous expiry date to September 17, 2026. In addition, the amended agreement simplifies the pricing structure.

As at June 30, 2021, $71.3 million was drawn under the Credit Facility. The Credit Facility is available on a revolving basis to finance permitted acquisitions and capital expenditures and for general corporate purposes.

For further information about the Company’s Credit Facilities, please refer to the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 which is available on SEDAR or the Company website, www.company.isc.ca.

Royal Bank of Canada is the Administrative Agent and RBC Capital Markets and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce are Joint Lead Arrangers and Joint Bookrunners. 

About ISC
Headquartered in Canada, ISC is the leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares Limited Voting Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISV.

Investor Contact

Jonathan Hackshaw
Senior Director, Investor Relations & Capital Markets
Toll Free: 1-855-341-8363 in North America or 1-306-798-1137
investor.relations@isc.ca





