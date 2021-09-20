checkAd

CoTec Announces Results of Its Annual General and Special Meeting and Elects Raffaele (Lucio) Genovese as Chairman

Autor: Accesswire
20.09.2021, 23:15  |  20   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Cotec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH.H) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGM") held in Vancouver on September 20, 2021. The Company …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Cotec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH.H) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGM") held in Vancouver on September 20, 2021. The Company is also pleased to announce that, following his appointment as a director, the Board of Directors (the "Board") has elected Raffaele (Lucio) Genovese as its Chairman.

14,859,450 (78.13 percent) of the Company's eligible shares totalling 19,017,915 voted in the AGM with only a negligible number of shares voting against each of the resolutions. The number of eligible votes in favour of each of the resolutions are as follows:

  1. Number of Directors - 14,859,329 votes
  2. Appointment as Directors
    1. John Conlon - 14,859,418 votes
    2. Abraham Jonker - 14,859,328 votes
    3. Hendrik Dietrichsen - 14,859,327 votes
    4. Julian Treger - 14,859,329 votes
    5. Raffaele Genovese - 14,859,329 votes
  3. Appointment of Auditors - 14,859,419 votes
  4. Control Person Resolution - 14,859,329 votes
  5. Stock Option Plan - 14,859,328 votes

Mr. Lucio Genovese, newly elected Chairman of the Board, has 33 years of experience in both the merchant and financial sector of the metals and mining Industry. Mr. Genovese is the CEO of Nage Capital Management in Baar, Switzerland. He is also Chairman of Ferrexpo plc and a member of the board of directors of Mantos Copper S.A. and Nevada Copper Corp. He was previously employed at Glencore International AG where he held several senior positions including CEO of the CIS region and manager of the Moscow office. Mr. Genovese is a Chartered Accountant and has a B.Comm and B.Acc from the University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa).

John Conlon, outgoing Chairman, commented: "We welcome Lucio to our team and the Board and I are looking forward to working with Lucio and Julian as we work towards delivering on our newly stated vision and objectives."

Lucio Genovese, Chairman, commented: "I am pleased to join CoTec at this very exciting time and to work with Julian, the Board and the rest of the CoTec team to build an eco-friendly, technology driven minerals extraction business."

About CoTec Holdings Corp.

CoTec Holdings Corp. is publicly traded mining issuer currently listed on the NEX Board of the TSXV.

For further information, please contact:

CoTec Holdings Corp.

Attention: Braam Jonker
Phone: 604-992-5600

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain disclosure in this release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. In making the forward-looking statements in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable. However, the forward-looking statements in this release, including without limitation, statements pertaining to the appointment of a new CEO and the Company's proposed change of focus to the commodities technology industry, are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and risks include, without limitation, sourcing and negotiating contracts for new opportunities, financing risks and delays in obtaining or inability to obtain required regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: CoTec Holdings Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664878/CoTec-Announces-Results-of-Its-Annua ...

EastCoal Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CoTec Announces Results of Its Annual General and Special Meeting and Elects Raffaele (Lucio) Genovese as Chairman VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Cotec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH.H) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGM") held in Vancouver on September 20, 2021. The Company …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tsodilo Resources Limited Announces Geotechnical Lab Results for the Preliminary Economic ...
Evian Unveils 100% rPET Bottles Created by Loop Industries’ Innovative Recycling Technology
Cielo Announces Filing of Annual Financial Statements and Annual Results
Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. Acquires 21% Minority Interest in Gaucho Group, Inc and Its E-Commerce ...
Ammpower Takes Next Step Towards Port Infrastructure Construction - Hires Veteran Industry Leader ...
Green Stream Holdings Announces Completion Of Soil Borings For Solar Farm Canopy Construction Site
Edesa Biotech Announces Positive Phase 2 Data of Its Monoclonal Antibody in Hospitalized COVID-19 ...
Core Assets Expands Blue Property to District Scale Land Package
Sigma Labs Appoints Former GE Additive Manufacturing Executive Jacob Brunsberg as Senior Vice ...
Hannan Channel Samples 1.6m @ 5.3% Copper and 83 G/T Silver and Confirms Reduced Shale Host at ...
Titel
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Green Stream Holdings Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Expand ...
Cielo Announces Appointment of Andrea Whyte to Board of Directors and Provides MCTO Update
Falcon Applies for Work Permits at Hope Brook
MoSys and Peraso Technologies Announce Definitive Agreement for Business Combination
American Manganese Files Final Prospectus and Amended Disclosure Documents
Novamind to Present at Life Sciences Investor Forum
Northern Superior Expands Land Holdings at Lac Surprise via Strategic Acquisition of Kintivar's ...
Green Stream Holdings Management Discusses Progress In Its Initiative On Solar Feasibility Studies
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11:00 UhrCoTec Announces Julian Treger as CEO-Designate and Director
Accesswire | Analysen
08.09.21CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Closing of Private Placement
Accesswire | Analysen