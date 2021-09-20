Allied Universal(R) to Acquire National Leader in Threat Protection and Explosive Detection Canine Teams: New York-Based MSA Security

SANTA ANA, CA and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Allied Universal®, a global security and facility services company, today announced the execution of a definitive agreement to acquire New York-based MSA Security (MSA) from …

"The acquisition of MSA Security will not only expand our K9 program on a local and national level but will also increase our security resources around the world," said Steve Jones, Global Chairman & CEO of Allied Universal. "For more than 30 years, MSA Security has achieved success through its strong customer relationships, expertise and reliable service. This acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategic goals for identifying strong and high performing companies that offer vast services and are continuing to grow."

SANTA ANA, CA and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Allied Universal ® , a global security and facility services company, today announced the execution of a definitive agreement to acquire New York-based MSA Security (MSA) from GreyLion, a middle market private equity firm focused on investing in leading high-growth businesses. MSA is a provider of comprehensive threat protection solutions to clients nationwide including K9 security services. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 1987, MSA Security mitigates threats with world-class solutions and unrivaled expertise to protect personnel and property offering peace of mind. With revenue approaching $200 million, MSA leads the security industry in explosive mitigation utilizing nearly 700 Explosive Detection Canine teams deployed around the world. MSA's full suite of services goes on to include specialized armed and unarmed security operatives, 24/7 strategic threat monitoring, specialized investigations, security training and security consulting.

"MSA Security has experienced incredible growth in the last five years. During our partnership with GreyLion, we nearly quadrupled our revenue," said Glen Kucera, MSA Security's CEO. "We are excited to further recognize our full potential by combining with another industry leader and I look forward to partnering with Steve Jones and his team. Becoming part of an organization with the resources, technology focus, and depth of service that Allied Universal offers will allow MSA to expand on its success as the preeminent explosive detection canine business worldwide."

Baird acted as financial advisor to MSA Security on the transaction. Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal advisor to MSA Security. Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP acted as legal advisor to AlliedUniversal.

About Allied Universal

Allied Universal®, a leading security and facility services company, provides proactive security services and cutting-edge smart technology to deliver tailored, integrated security solutions that allow clients to focus on their core business. Through our vast network of more than 800,000 employees, we leverage global best practices in communities all over the world. With revenues of $18 billion, we are supported by efficient processes and systems that can only come with scale to help deliver our promise locally: keeping people safe so our communities can thrive. We believe there is no greater purpose than serving and safeguarding customers, communities, and people in today's world. Allied Universal is There for you®. For more information, please visit www.aus.com.

About MSA Security

Headquartered in New York City, MSA Security (MSA) strives to be the world leader in threat protection, demonstrating exceptional service and earning the highest level of trust. MSA Security's team of experts supports enterprise clients across a range of industries including government, finance, real estate, technology, transportation, cargo, sports, entertainment, and more. Additional information is available at www.msasecurity.net.

About GreyLion

GreyLion focuses on investing in high-growth businesses in the lower middle market. GreyLion seeks to partner with existing owners and management teams across the industrial, consumer, healthcare, software and services sectors to deliver capital in tailored and flexible minority and control structures. GreyLion invests $25-$125 million of capital per investment, primarily within the United States, and currently manages private equity funds with aggregate commitments of $1.7 billion. For more information, please visit www.greylioncapital.com or contact Jody Shechtman at jody@greylioncapital.com.

