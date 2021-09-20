Concerned Shareholders of Rocky Mountain Comment on the Board’s Last-Minute Attempt to Circumvent the Shareholder Franchise

AB Value Management LLC, collectively with its affiliates (“AB Value”), and the other participants in this solicitation (collectively, the “Concerned Shareholders of Rocky Mountain”) representing approximately 14.59% of the outstanding shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMCF) (the “Company”), today remarked on the Company’s latest entrenchment maneuver—a reduction to the size of its Board of Directors (the “Board”) approximately two weeks before the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “2021 Annual Meeting”).

The Concerned Shareholders of Rocky Mountain were startled to learn that the Board decided to shrink the number of Board seats up for election from seven to six in reaction to the recent vacancy created by Mary Kennedy Thompson’s resignation from the Board. The group strenuously objects to the Board’s unilateral decision approximately two weeks before the annual shareholder vote. The Concerned Shareholders of Rocky Mountain believe that, facing a potential loss of an incumbent majority of director seats, the Board chose desperation over proper governance. The Board should have waited for the shareholders, the true owners of the Company, to vote at the 2021 Annual Meeting and decide what should happen with the vacant seat.