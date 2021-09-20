checkAd

Magna And Veoneer Announce Expiration Of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period

  • Companies File for Regulatory Approvals in the European Union and China

AURORA, Ontario, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) and Veoneer, Inc. today announced the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, or HSR Act, in connection with the previously announced acquisition of Veoneer by Magna.

Pursuant to the agreement announced on July 22, 2021, Magna will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Veoneer for $31.25 per share in cash, representing an equity value of $3.8 billion, and an enterprise value of $3.3 billion, inclusive of Veoneer’s cash, net of debt and other debt-like items as of March 31, 2021.

The waiting period expired at 11:59 p.m. on September 13, 2021 without the issuance of a so-called “second request” by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (the “FTC”) or the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division (the “DOJ”). Expiration of the waiting period under the HSR Act satisfies one of the conditions necessary for the consummation of the merger.

Additionally, the companies have submitted investment screening filings in France, Germany and Italy, and have submitted draft antitrust filings (requesting reviews under applicable simplified procedures) in the European Union and China. The companies are also progressing antitrust filings in South Korea and Canada, the other two jurisdictions in which approvals are required.

A Special Meeting of Veoneer Stockholders is scheduled to take place virtually via webcast on October 19, 2021 and will ask stockholders to consider and vote on a proposal to adopt the Magna merger agreement. Only stockholders of record at the close of business on September 7, 2021, will be entitled to be present and vote at the meeting. The transaction is expected to close near the end of 2021 or in the first quarter of 2022, subject to the approval of Veoneer’s stockholders, certain regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Citi serves as financial advisor and Sidley Austin LLP serves as legal counsel to Magna. Rothschild & Co and Morgan Stanley serve as financial advisors and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP serves as legal counsel to Veoneer.

TAGS
Veoneer Acquisition, Antitrust, Regulatory Filings

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com, +1 (905) 726 7035

MEDIA CONTACT
Tracy Fuerst, Vice President, Corporate Communications and PR
tracy.fuerst@magna.com, +1 (248) 761 7004

