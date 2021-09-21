Maxim Power Corp. Announces the Re-Filing of 2021 Second Quarter Financial Information and Project Updates

The June 30, 2021 unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and MD&A were prepared by management and reviewed by MAXIM’s auditors. They have been re-filed to incorporate the convertible loan facility in diluted earnings per share. The results of this change are as follows:

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Power Corp. ("MAXIM" or the "Corporation") (TSX: MXG) announced today the re-filing of the June 30, 2021 unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”). The re-filed financial statements and MD&A replace and supersede the previously filed original financial statements and MD&A filed on August 11, 2021 and will be available on SEDAR and on MAXIM's website on September 20, 2021. All figures reported herein are Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021

(Unaudited per share amounts) As Reported Amended As Reported Amended Net income per share – diluted 0.59 0.48 1.11 0.91

The foregoing change is in respect of a non-cash item and has no impact on the Corporation's operations or financial position.

M2 CCGT PROJECT UPDATE

MAXIM is pleased to report that the Milner 2 (“M2”) combined cycle gas turbine (“CCGT”) expansion is progressing on schedule and on budget. Recent milestones include completion of pilings and a successful foundation pour for the heat recovery boiler. At this time, the Corporation continues to forecast an estimated project cost of $125 million before financing costs and anticipates the M2 CCGT expansion will commence commercial operation in December 2022.

DEERLAND DEVELOPMENT PROJECT

During the second quarter of 2021, MAXIM was denied an extension of the 190 MW Deerland permit by the Alberta Utilities Commission (“AUC”). Subsequent to June 30, 2021, MAXIM appealed this decision by the AUC and the AUC denied the appeal. As a result, MAXIM has chosen to terminate the project and will write off the full value of the assets under construction totaling $5 million which will be recognized in the third quarter of 2021.