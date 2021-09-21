checkAd

Maxim Power Corp. Announces the Re-Filing of 2021 Second Quarter Financial Information and Project Updates

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.09.2021, 00:09  |  42   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Power Corp. ("MAXIM" or the "Corporation") (TSX: MXG) announced today the re-filing of the June 30, 2021 unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”). The re-filed financial statements and MD&A replace and supersede the previously filed original financial statements and MD&A filed on August 11, 2021 and will be available on SEDAR and on MAXIM's website on September 20, 2021. All figures reported herein are Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

The June 30, 2021 unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and MD&A were prepared by management and reviewed by MAXIM’s auditors. They have been re-filed to incorporate the convertible loan facility in diluted earnings per share. The results of this change are as follows:

  Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021
 Six Months Ended
June 30, 2021
     
(Unaudited per share amounts) As Reported Amended As Reported Amended
Net income per share – diluted 0.59 0.48 1.11 0.91

The foregoing change is in respect of a non-cash item and has no impact on the Corporation's operations or financial position.

M2 CCGT PROJECT UPDATE

MAXIM is pleased to report that the Milner 2 (“M2”) combined cycle gas turbine (“CCGT”) expansion is progressing on schedule and on budget. Recent milestones include completion of pilings and a successful foundation pour for the heat recovery boiler. At this time, the Corporation continues to forecast an estimated project cost of $125 million before financing costs and anticipates the M2 CCGT expansion will commence commercial operation in December 2022.

DEERLAND DEVELOPMENT PROJECT

During the second quarter of 2021, MAXIM was denied an extension of the 190 MW Deerland permit by the Alberta Utilities Commission (“AUC”). Subsequent to June 30, 2021, MAXIM appealed this decision by the AUC and the AUC denied the appeal. As a result, MAXIM has chosen to terminate the project and will write off the full value of the assets under construction totaling $5 million which will be recognized in the third quarter of 2021.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Maxim Power Corp. Announces the Re-Filing of 2021 Second Quarter Financial Information and Project Updates CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Maxim Power Corp. ("MAXIM" or the "Corporation") (TSX: MXG) announced today the re-filing of the June 30, 2021 unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and Management’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
BlackRock Canada Announces September Cash Distributions for the iShares ETFs
HUTCHMED Initiates a Japan Bridging Study to Support Surufatinib Registration for Advanced ...
DUROLANE Among High-Molecular Weight Hyaluronic Acid Treatments Linked to Significant Improvements ...
WISeKey Signs MoUs with La Linea and Gibraltar Governments to Develop a Joint 4th Industrial ...
The Limestone Boat Company Unveils New Model for Its Brand Limestone Boats; The All-New L-290DC ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FEASIBILITY STUDY UPDATE:  Macarthur could ‘smash the carbon ball out of the park’ with renewable energy penetration at ...
Small Pharma Included in AdvisorShares Newly Launched Psychedelics ETF
InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND) to Participate in the Virtual Home Health & Diabetes Care Program, Sept. 20–23, 2021
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
Imperial Mining Announces Closing of a $819,000 Private Placement of Units
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...