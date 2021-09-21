Cryo-Cell International Announces Changes To Its Board of Directors

The Board of Directors voted unanimously in favor of adding Mr. Mark Portnoy and Mr. Daniel Mizrahi as members of the Board. Mr. Portnoy is a Co-CEO of the Company and previously served as a member of the Board of Directors from 2011-2020. Mr. Mizrahi currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Power Tech, S.A. Power Tech is a leading manufacturer and distributor in Guatemala of more than 2,500 items, including medical products, ladies’ personal care products, and hardware tools to over 3,000 retail stores.

MIAMI, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (Nasdaq:CCEL), the leader in cord blood and cord tissue cryopreservation services, announces the appointment of Mr. Mark Portnoy and Mr. Daniel Mizrahi to the Company’s Board of Directors, replacing Mr. George Gaines and Jonathan Wheeler, M.D., who have resigned in their capacity as Directors. Mr. Gaines has chosen to retire while Dr. Wheeler has resigned for health reasons.

The Company would like to thank Mr. Gaines and Dr. Wheeler for over ten years of valuable and dedicated service as Directors of the Company and wishes both of them all the best in their future endeavors.

“It has been gratifying and rewarding being part of Cryo-Cell’s transformation over the last ten years, The recent NASDAQ uplisting positions the company well to continue to execute on initiatives to drive even more value for shareholders,” said Mr. Gaines.

“It has truly been an honor serving on the Board of Directors at Cryo-Cell these past ten years. This year has marked a significant transition of the company, due to the license agreement with Duke University and the recent uplisting to NASDAQ. The progress made and the opportunities forthcoming represent the hard work of our leadership along with the important role Cryo-Cell maintains in the cord blood and tissue industry,” said Dr. Wheeler.

About Cryo-Cell International, Inc.

Founded in 1989, Cryo-Cell International, Inc. is the world’s first private cord blood bank. More than 500,000 parents from 87 countries have entrusted Cryo-Cell International with their baby’s cord blood and cord tissue stem cells. In addition to its private bank, Cryo-Cell International has a public banking program in partnership with Duke University. Cryo-Cell’s public bank has provided cord blood for more than 600 transplantations and operates cord blood donation sites across the U.S in prominent hospitals such as Cedars–Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles and Baptist Hospital in Miami. Cryo-Cell’s facility is FDA registered, cGMP-/cGTP-compliant and licensed in all states requiring licensure. Besides being AABB accredited as a cord blood facility, Cryo-Cell was also the first U.S. (for private use only) cord blood bank to receive FACT accreditation for adhering to the most stringent cord blood quality standards set by any internationally recognized, independent accrediting organization. Cryo-Cell owns the exclusive rights ‎to PrepaCyte-CB, the industry’s most advanced cord blood processing technology.