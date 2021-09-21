Havertys Updates Third Quarter Sales Performance

ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAVERTYS (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A) today reported members of the company's senior management are scheduled to meet on September 22nd and 23rd with institutional investors and discuss the company’s operations. In anticipation of these meetings, Havertys also today released updated sales information.



Havertys sales for the third quarter to date of 2021 are up approximately 21.2% over the same period last year and comparable store sales are up 19.5%. Written business for the third quarter to date over the same period last year is up 2.7% and comparable written business is up 1.0%. This pace of business compares to the full third quarter of 2020 over 2019 and that period's increases in sales of 3.9% and written business of 22.8%.