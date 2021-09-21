checkAd

Havertys Updates Third Quarter Sales Performance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.09.2021, 00:18  |  33   |   |   

ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAVERTYS (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A) today reported members of the company's senior management are scheduled to meet on September 22nd and 23rd with institutional investors and discuss the company’s operations. In anticipation of these meetings, Havertys also today released updated sales information.

Havertys sales for the third quarter to date of 2021 are up approximately 21.2% over the same period last year and comparable store sales are up 19.5%. Written business for the third quarter to date over the same period last year is up 2.7% and comparable written business is up 1.0%. This pace of business compares to the full third quarter of 2020 over 2019 and that period's increases in sales of 3.9% and written business of 22.8%.

“Our business continues to be strong as we work to deliver customers’ purchases and help them create their vision of home,” said Clarence Smith, chairman and chief executive officer. “Merchandise availability impacts our business and supply chain disruptions remain a concern, particularly as lockdowns continue in Vietnam," Smith concluded.

The Company plans to announce third quarter 2021 financial results on October 28, 2021, after the market closes.

About Havertys

Havertys (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 121 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company’s website at www.havertys.com.

Contact:
Havertys 404-443-2900
Jenny Hill Parker
SVP, finance and corporate secretary

SOURCE: Havertys

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Havertys Updates Third Quarter Sales Performance ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - HAVERTYS (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A) today reported members of the company's senior management are scheduled to meet on September 22nd and 23rd with institutional investors and discuss the company’s operations. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
BlackRock Canada Announces September Cash Distributions for the iShares ETFs
HUTCHMED Initiates a Japan Bridging Study to Support Surufatinib Registration for Advanced ...
DUROLANE Among High-Molecular Weight Hyaluronic Acid Treatments Linked to Significant Improvements ...
WISeKey Signs MoUs with La Linea and Gibraltar Governments to Develop a Joint 4th Industrial ...
The Limestone Boat Company Unveils New Model for Its Brand Limestone Boats; The All-New L-290DC ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FEASIBILITY STUDY UPDATE:  Macarthur could ‘smash the carbon ball out of the park’ with renewable energy penetration at ...
Small Pharma Included in AdvisorShares Newly Launched Psychedelics ETF
InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND) to Participate in the Virtual Home Health & Diabetes Care Program, Sept. 20–23, 2021
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
Imperial Mining Announces Closing of a $819,000 Private Placement of Units
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...