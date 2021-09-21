Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Fully Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement Flow Through Financing to Raise Up to $13.75 Million

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabina Gold & Silver Corp (the “Company”) (SBB – TSX) is pleased to announce that it has arranged a fully subscribed non-brokered private placement (the “Financing’) pursuant to which it will sell approximately 7.3 million flow-through common shares (the “Flow-Through Common Shares”) at a price of $1.87 per share to raise gross proceeds of up to $13.75 million.

“The proceeds from the sale of the Flow-Through Common Shares will be used primarily for continued advancement of the Umwelt underground exploration decline,” said Bruce McLeod, President & CEO. “This financing enables the Company to continue funding exploration initiatives while preserving hard dollars for continued development activities on the Back River project.”

The Financing is scheduled to close on or about September 30, 2021 and is subject to customary conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including conditional acceptance of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The total gross proceeds from the Financing must be used to incur Canadian exploration expenditures as defined by the Income Tax Act (Canada) by December 31, 2022.

The Company has provided a financing notice to Zhaojin International Mining Co., Ltd. with respect to their participation right.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. is well-financed and is an emerging precious metals company with district scale, advanced, high grade gold assets in Nunavut, Canada.

Sabina recently filed an Updated Feasibility Study (the “UFS”) on its 100% owned Back River Gold Project which presents a project that will produce ~223,000 ounces of gold a year (first five years average of 287,000 ounces a year with peak production of 312,000 ounces in year three) for ~15 years with a rapid payback of 2.3 years, with a post-tax IRR of ~28% and NPV 5% of C$1.1B. See “National Instrument (NI) 43-101 Technical Report – 2021 Updated Feasibility Study for the Goose Project at the Back River Gold District, Nunavut, Canada” dated March 3, 2021.