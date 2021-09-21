checkAd

Bitcoin Well Retains Independent Trading Group (ITG) as Market Maker, Announces Issuance of Incentive Stock Options and Management Changes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.09.2021   

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Well Inc. (TSXV: BTCW) (“Bitcoin Well” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that we have retained Independent Trading Group Inc. (ITG) to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) policies. In addition, Bitcoin Well has granted 300,565 incentive stock options (“Options”) to directors of the Company with an exercise price of $0.31 and a term of five years, expiring September 30, 2026.

ITG RETAINED AS MARKET MAKER

“By partnering with an established firm like Independent Trading Group, we are thrilled about the opportunity to enhance our liquidity and hopefully attract a broader investor base,” said Adam O’Brien, Founder and CEO of Bitcoin Well. “Having recently become the first publicly-traded bitcoin ATM company, we are committed to further raising awareness about our story and engaging with the investment community.”

ITG will trade shares of the company on the TSXV for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market and improving the liquidity of the Company's shares. ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. However, ITG and its clients may have or may acquire a direct interest in the securities of the company. Bitcoin Well and ITG are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. ITG is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and can access all Canadian stock exchanges and alternative trading systems. The capital and securities required for any trade undertaken by ITG as principal will be provided by ITG.

The agreement is for an open-ended term of at least three months which may be terminated on a 30-day notice. ITG will be compensated $5,000 per month for the initial term and will be paid by the company from its working capital resources.

About Independent Trading Group Inc.

Independent Trading Group Inc. (ITG) is Canada’s only brokerage firm dedicated specifically to professional trading. As Canada’s foremost Market Making Firm, ITG provides Market Making and Liquidity Provider services that are objective and focused. ITG employs real traders and provides real liquidity, with an underlying emphasis on integrity and success.

CHANGE IN SENIOR MANAGEMENT

Bitcoin Well also announces changes to its senior management team. The Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Mandy Johnston, MBA, CPA (US), CMA (US), CSCA, was relieved of her duties at Bitcoin Well effective September 17, 2021 (the “Effective Date”).

