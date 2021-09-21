checkAd

TechTarget Archer Awards Honor Leaders in B2B Tech Marketing and Sales in APAC

21.09.2021   

TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and marketing services, recognized exceptional technology marketers and sales leaders across Asia Pacific (APAC) with its annual Archer Awards.

While the winners run a variety of different campaigns, they share a focus in taking a digital-first approach and making intent data the foundation of their work.

“These winners all push the envelope to ensure they influence the right prospects at the right time,” said Michael Cotoia, CEO, TechTarget. “They hold partners like TechTarget to a high standard of excellence and we are proud of the measurable results we’ve delivered working alongside them.”

This is the third consecutive year that TechTarget has shined the spotlight on industry accomplishments in APAC as part of its global Archer Award program.

“The Archers go to the most forward-thinking marketing and sales leaders in our industry,” said Jon Panker, Managing Director APAC, TechTarget. “This year’s honorees all understand that their buyers are increasingly researching purchases online and have capitalized on the innovative ways TechTarget enables them to reach technology buyers.”

2021 Archer Award APAC Winners

  • Digital Marketer of the Year – Dean Quek, Global Lead for Demand Generation, VMware
  • Digital Team of the Year – Red Hat Demand Center APAC
  • Priority Engine Marketing Team of the Year – Dell Technologies India
  • Priority Engine Sales Team of the Year – Dynatrace APAC
  • Best Account-Based Marketing Program EnterpriseDB Asia Pacific & Japan
  • Best Demand Generation Program – DocuSign APJ
  • Best Thought Leadership Program – Intel Asia Pacific & Japan Territory

To learn more about TechTarget customer success, visit https://www.techtarget.com/customer-success/.

About the Archer Awards

TechTarget’s annual Archer Awards program recognizes innovative customers in North America, EMEA and APAC: sales and marketing leaders who demonstrate data-driven excellence and are driving remarkable results in partnership with TechTarget.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 140 highly targeted technology-specific websites, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter @TechTarget.

(C) 2021 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. TechTarget and the TechTarget logo are registered trademarks and Priority Engine is a trademark of TechTarget. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

