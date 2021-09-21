SoftBank Robotics and Keenon Robotics announce strategic global partnership, driving productivity and efficiency for the service industry

SINGAPORE, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftBank Robotics Group Corp (SBRG), a worldwide leader in robotics solutions, today announced a global partnership with Keenon Robotics , the global leading AI company focusing on indoor intelligent service robots. This global launch is a follow-up from SoftBank World event announcement on 15 th Sept 2021 that SoftBank Robotics is collaborating with Keenon Robotics on a global strategic partnership.

(1)Globally, the delivery robot market is forecast to grow at an annual growth rate of 17.7% by 2027

SBRG and Keenon Robotics will work together to expand the use of robotics systems in the service industry that will allow better efficiency and productivity. The increased operational efficiency gained from service robots will allow businesses to allocate more time and resources for service crews to refocus on customer service.

Keenon Robotics has long been the market leader in China for providing intelligent autonomous delivery solutions with cutting edge technology in the commercial service robot industry. SBRG currently has offices globally.

As Asia Pacific Delivery Robot Market1 is projected to have the largest hold, with a share of around 27.1% in the global delivery robot industry, SBRG has its eyes on the APAC market, starting with Singapore as its launchpad.

In line with Singapore's vision and initiatives to become a Smart Nation, SBRG aims to launch a series of robots that will support the government's initiative and accelerate the adoption of robotics technology in industries such as F&B, cleaning, hospitality, security, healthcare, logistics and more. Advances in robotics and technology will lead to job transformation over the next few years.

Global partnership with Keenon Robotics

As part of the global expansion, SBRG will be working with various stakeholders in both the public and private sectors to encourage the adoption of robotics in their respective fields. The growth in digitalisation, automation and robotics in the services sector with the use of AI will foster growth of the delivery robotics market.

Embracing robotics solutions in key markets

Keenbot by Keenon Robotics will be launched in key SBRG's markets starting with Singapore and Japan followed by Europe, Middle East and the United States. The Keenbot solution is equipped with multi-point delivery modes and is able to deliver four dishes at one time which is particularly suited for the service industry.