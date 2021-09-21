checkAd

SoftBank Robotics and Keenon Robotics announce strategic global partnership, driving productivity and efficiency for the service industry

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
21.09.2021, 05:00  |  35   |   |   

(1)Globally, the delivery robot market is forecast to grow at an annual growth rate of 17.7% by 2027

SINGAPORE, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftBank Robotics Group Corp (SBRG), a worldwide leader in robotics solutions, today announced a global partnership with Keenon Robotics, the global leading AI company focusing on indoor intelligent service robots. This global launch is a follow-up from SoftBank World event announcement on 15th Sept 2021 that SoftBank Robotics is collaborating with Keenon Robotics on a global strategic partnership.

SBRG and Keenon Robotics will work together to expand the use of robotics systems in the service industry that will allow better efficiency and productivity. The increased operational efficiency gained from service robots will allow businesses to allocate more time and resources for service crews to refocus on customer service.

Keenon Robotics has long been the market leader in China for providing intelligent autonomous delivery solutions with cutting edge technology in the commercial service robot industry. SBRG currently has offices globally.

As Asia Pacific Delivery Robot Market1 is projected to have the largest hold, with a share of around 27.1% in the global delivery robot industry, SBRG has its eyes on the APAC market, starting with Singapore as its launchpad.

In line with Singapore's vision and initiatives to become a Smart Nation, SBRG aims to launch a series of robots that will support the government's initiative and accelerate the adoption of robotics technology in industries such as F&B, cleaning, hospitality, security, healthcare, logistics and more. Advances in robotics and technology will lead to job transformation over the next few years.

Global partnership with Keenon Robotics

As part of the global expansion, SBRG will be working with various stakeholders in both the public and private sectors to encourage the adoption of robotics in their respective fields. The growth in digitalisation, automation and robotics in the services sector with the use of AI will foster growth of the delivery robotics market.

Embracing robotics solutions in key markets

Keenbot by Keenon Robotics will be launched in key SBRG's markets starting with Singapore and Japan followed by Europe, Middle East and the United States. The Keenbot solution is equipped with multi-point delivery modes and is able to deliver four dishes at one time which is particularly suited for the service industry.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SoftBank Robotics and Keenon Robotics announce strategic global partnership, driving productivity and efficiency for the service industry (1)Globally, the delivery robot market is forecast to grow at an annual growth rate of 17.7% by 2027 SINGAPORE, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - SoftBank Robotics Group Corp (SBRG), a worldwide leader in robotics solutions, today announced a global …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Experts Call on World Leaders to Commit to a Global Plan of Attack on COVID at Summit
CaixaBank, together with fraud prevention start-up Revelock, is developing an artificial ...
Tencent Cloud Strengthens Collaboration with Grafana Labs
Impact of Smart Tech in the Sound Reinforcement Industry - Arizton
Hanan Fridman, Trucknet Enterprise CEO, chosen as innovative leader in the field of sustainability ...
UV Coatings to Emerge as the Top Choice in Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings Market with Sales Forecast to Rise at 8.1% CAGR through 2031: Future Market Insights
HOGE Announces Collaboration With The DeFi Angels
Acrylic Adhesives to Remain Top Choice for UV Cured Adhesives, Accounting for Over 40% of Sales ...
Minesto launches Dragon Class power plants for commercial scale-up
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Cosmetics Giant Shiseido Selects Panaya and Worksoft to Enhance Global S/4 HANA Deployment
Over Next Five Years, Why Revenues for Solar Farm Developers Industry Are Expected To Steadily Rise
Romeo Doge is All set to Unleash its Potential to Global Markets By using its Unique Investment ...
Plug and Play to collaborate on innovation in Artificial Intelligence with INTEMA by MTS AI
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...