McAfee Redefines Security with First of Its Kind Consumer Protection Score and Launches Unified Experiences Across Platforms for Online Protection

Today, McAfee announced the launch of its online protection service providing personalized and unified experiences focused on identity and privacy - the protection areas that matter most to people. McAfee's new approach to online protection makes it easy for people to protect themselves with simple, intelligent protections, including some that will engage automatically. With an emphasis on providing identity and privacy for all, the new McAfee service is full of enhancements, including McAfee Identity Protection Service delivered via the new web-based McAfee Protection Center to over 28 million McAfee Total Protection and McAfee LiveSafe customers; McAfee’s industry-first Protection Score available in 32 countries; and a completely redesigned all-in-one mobile app – McAfee Security – which is being launched in over 245 countries globally.

Together, these announcements indicate a major shift in the company’s strategy to deliver an integrated and intuitive online protection service to protect people rather than point products that secure devices. This also reinforces the company’s ongoing commitment to redefining security by empowering people to confidently and freely live online and protect their information across all online activities however and wherever they choose to connect. McAfee’s simple and intuitive end-to-end solutions are designed to provide broad online protection and peace of mind to consumers and their families.

“We are proud to offer comprehensive and personalized ‘set it and forget it’ solutions, allowing customers to carry on without having to worry about their information getting compromised,” says Terry Hicks, EVP of McAfee. “Unlike disjointed applications, McAfee delivers a single, intuitive solution that protects you and your families’ personal data and privacy, everywhere you go. We are thrilled to be bringing this to the marketplace.”

Industry-first Protection Score

McAfee’s new Protection Score is the first of its kind in the online protection industry. It’s available to over 28 million McAfee customers in 18 countries and is planned to expand to 32 countries by the end of 2021. Protection Score measures the strength of consumers’ security and provides personalized recommendations to help fix weaknesses, remediate data breaches, and improve overall protection. The higher the score, the safer you are online.