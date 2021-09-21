IBM and Airspan Networks Plan to Work to Accelerate 5G-enabled Open RAN Adoption in Europe

IBM (NYSE: IBM) and Airspan Networks Inc., which provides groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G network solutions, today announced plans to collaborate on the launch of a 5G-enabled Open RAN testbed across the IBM Watson IoT Center in Munich, Germany and IBM’s Global Industry Solution Center (GISC) in Nice, France, to showcase long-distance control over 5G-enabled edge computing.

The goal of developing this testbed is to help clients across Europe innovate and develop multi-vendor solutions designed to address different customer use case requirements, based on open, interoperable standards, while optimizing performance. IBM Global Business Services and Airspan plan to work together to accelerate the adoption of Open RAN technology and its ecosystem incorporating IBM’s leading global hybrid cloud and AI orchestration services. IBM Global Business Services, a leading systems integrator in the telco industry, is focused on processes, methodologies, and edge experience to deliver value and transformational projects with emerging technologies.