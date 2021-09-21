checkAd

Chase Arrives in the U.K. to Offer Consumers a Simple, Rewarding Banking Experience

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.09.2021, 07:00  |  15   |   |   

JPMorgan Chase today launched its new digital bank in the U.K. under the Chase brand. Chase is the largest consumer bank in the United States and provides a broad range of financial services to more than 60 million American households.

New customers can sign up at chase.co.uk, after which they will be invited to download the Chase app. Customers can open a current account in minutes via the simple and intuitive app. The account offers a range of features to help people budget, manage money, spend and save. A U.K.-led customer support team will be a key part of the Chase banking experience. With just a few taps in the Chase app, customers will be connected to a specialist – 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu JP Morgan Chase!
Short
Basispreis 165,10€
Hebel 12,07
Ask 1,08
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 139,24€
Hebel 10,60
Ask 1,23
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Sanoke Viswanathan, CEO of the bank, said: “We’re offering people in the U.K. the opportunity to experience Chase for the first time with a current account that’s based on simplicity, a fuss free rewards programme and exceptional customer service.”

The Chase current account will launch with a rewards programme offering 1% cashback on all eligible debit card spend for 12 months*. This has been developed in line with U.K. consumer debit card spending habits in order to ensure all customers can benefit from rewards on many of the things they already buy every day, including but not limited to groceries, travel, meals, entertainment, fashion, homewares, electronics, as well as flights and holidays.

There will be no fees to open the Chase current account and start earning cashback rewards. Customers will receive the cashback rewards without needing to switch their banking provider, commit to a minimum account balance or set up direct debits. The 1% cashback is payable when customers use their Chase debit card in person or online, and will be offered at retailers at home and abroad.

In addition to a simple and straightforward rewards programme, Chase also features:

  • Customisable additional current accounts to simplify money management: configurable through the Chase app in seconds and designed to help people budget, set aside, save and spend in the way that works best for them. Each Chase account comes with its own unique account number, and the Chase debit card can be linked to it instantly, so customers can spend at any time from the account of their choice.
  • Small change round-ups on which they will earn 5% interest for 12 months: customers can save as they spend by rounding up their debit card purchases to the nearest £1, and depositing the small change into a separate account where it will earn interest at 5%** for 12 months. Round-ups will be rolled out to all customers over the coming weeks.
  • Fee-free debit card use abroad: customers won’t be charged any fees by Chase when using their card while travelling, including for cash withdrawals at ATMs abroad.
  • A numberless debit card: card details are stored behind a secure login on the Chase app, so customers don’t put their account details at risk if they lose their physical card. They can still continue to use their Chase card via their digital wallet. The debit card has been made from recycled plastic (rPVC) and all card packaging is made from recycled materials, and everything is fully recyclable.

“Having spoken extensively to consumers across the U.K., we know that people want good value combined with an excellent experience, from a trusted bank. With cashback on everyday debit card spend and an interest boost on round-ups, we can help customers save while they spend on items they already buy every day,” said Viswanathan.

Chase intends to introduce a broad range of banking products in the future, including new current account features, savings and investment accounts, and lending products.

*Exceptions apply – see Terms and Conditions at chase.co.uk
**5% AER (4.89% gross, variable)

About Chase in the U.K.

Chase is the consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide.

Headquartered in Canary Wharf, London, the new U.K. service is designed specifically to meet the needs of customers in the country. It will provide a range of banking products and features – starting with a current account. In the U.K., Chase is a trading name of J.P. Morgan Europe Limited. J.P. Morgan Europe Limited is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by both the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority. For more information, go to chase.co.uk.

JPMorgan Chase Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chase Arrives in the U.K. to Offer Consumers a Simple, Rewarding Banking Experience JPMorgan Chase today launched its new digital bank in the U.K. under the Chase brand. Chase is the largest consumer bank in the United States and provides a broad range of financial services to more than 60 million American households. New customers …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Europcar Mobility Group: Current Trading FY 2021 Outlook & Trajectory for FY 2022-2023
Hoffmann Green Announces Its 2021 Half-year Results
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
BIOCORP: Upcoming Investor Meetings
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.09.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Evergrande-Krise sorgt für deutliche Verluste
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
20.09.21Aktien New York: Mehrere Belastungsfaktoren sorgen für tiefroten Wochenstart
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
20.09.21Aktien New York: Schwacher Wochenauftakt - Mehrere Belastungsfaktoren
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
20.09.21Aktien Frankfurt: Wochenstart mit Kursknick - Dax auf Tief seit Juli
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
19.09.21Eine dividendenstarke Aktie, der man vertrauen kann
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
16.09.21J.P. Morgan Supports Alipay to Provide Card Payment Services for Alibaba.com in the U.S.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21JPMorgan Chase Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21VANTAGE TOWERS IM FOKUS: Börsenneuling springt in MDax
dpa-AFX | Analysen
13.09.21J.P. Morgan Wealth Management Eliminates Upfront Fee on 529 Plans
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21AKTIE IM FOKUS: Conti fallen im Autosektor vor Vitesco-Abspaltung positiv auf
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten