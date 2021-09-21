checkAd

Arcadis commits to achieving Net Zero across its global operations by 2035

Amsterdam, September 21, 2021 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, today announced the commitment to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions (Net Zero) in 2035 within its global operations. The step is part of the ambition the company set out last year in its three-year strategy to build on Arcadis’ pioneering heritage and maximize its impact by reinforcing sustainability at the heart of client solutions, business operations, and the communities of today, tomorrow and the future.

The Net Zero commitment will reduce scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions in line with the Science Based Targets initiative supporting the Paris Agreement. The goal of this agreement is to limit global warming to 1.5° C compared to pre-industrial levels by 2050. This commitment, which is part of Arcadis’ journey to Net Zero will be met through the following measures:

  • Reduction of scope 1 & 2 global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 45% by 2025, from a 2019 base year
  • Reduction of scope 3 (GHG) business travel related emissions by 35% by 2025, from a 2019 base year

The plan to achieve Net Zero emissions in 2035 includes a range of short- and medium-term milestones, including:

  • Offset 100% of material scope 1, 2 & 3 emissions through high quality offsets, already in place since 2020, as an interim step on the path to Net Zero
  • Source 100% renewable electricity globally before the end of 2021
  • Reduce 50% of emissions caused by domestic and international flights by 2025

Arcadis’ strategic ambition includes making a significant, quantifiable, and positive contribution to sustainable development, and this Net Zero pledge is a crucial step.

“The next decade will be pivotal in ensuring whether the world will effectively respond to the threat of climate change and mitigate its impact. Arcadis hopes to accelerate our industry’s transition to Net Zero through the solutions it brings to market and the example it sets, so our operational commitment to ‘get to Paris in half the time’ is one we hope becomes the norm across our industry and those we serve.  A Net Zero world is about creating a future that is so much better than today - healthier lives; thriving nature; effortless transport; enjoyable places – and we at Arcadis are excited to get started down this path,” says Alexis Haass, Arcadis Chief Sustainability Officer. 

“To get to Net Zero, we must reinvent economies and rethink business, to help regenerate our communities and restore our world. Arcadis is committed to showing that sustainability isn't just about fixing things, it's about improving quality of life. The recent floods in Northern Europe and the heatwave in the US and Canada reminds us that now is the time for the world to adapt, and this commitment to Net Zero is a natural next step for our organization to play its part in combating climate change,” adds Peter Oosterveer, Arcadis CEO.

Race to Zero
To further reiterate our commitment to becoming a Net Zero company, Arcadis became a signatory to Pledge to Net Zero. Through this commitment we joined the Race to Zero, a UN backed global campaign aimed to rally leadership and support from businesses, cities, regions, investors to take action to shift to a decarbonized economy that prevents future threats, creates jobs, and unlocks inclusive, sustainable growth.

-End-

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
ARCADIS CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS
Daan Heijbroek
Mobile: +31 6 10 26 19 55
E-mail: daan.heijbroek@arcadis.com

ARCADIS INVESTOR RELATIONS
Jurgen Pullens
Mobile: +31 6 51599483
E-mail: jurgen.pullens@arcadis.com

ABOUT ARCADIS
Arcadis is the leading global design & consultancy organization for natural and built assets. We maximize impact for our clients and the communities they serve by providing effective solutions through sustainable outcomes, focus and scale, and digitalization. We are over 28,000 people, active in more than 70 countries that generate €3.3 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com


