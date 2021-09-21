Bone Therapeutics appoints Lieve Creten as interim Chief Financial Officer

Bone Therapeutics has appointed Lieve Creten as an interim CFO, effective 21 September 2021. Lieve Creten succeeds Jean-Luc Vandebroek, who will continue to serve as Board member and will assist in the transition process.

Gosselies , Belgium, 21 September 2021 , 7am CEST – BONE THERAPEUTICS (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE), the cell therapy company addressing unmet medical needs in orthopedics and other diseases, today announces it has appointed Lieve Creten, as interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO), succeeding Jean-Luc Vandebroek.

Bone Therapeutics appointed Lieve Creten for her large experience in management, finance reporting and business deals including acquisitions or mergers for both public and private companies as the company strategically realigns to fully focus on its iMSC cell and gene therapy platform of professional mesenchymal stromal cells (MSCs) for a wider range of therapeutic targets.

Lieve’s extensive financial experience gained at Deloitte Financial Advisory Belgium as a certified public accountant will be deployed to ensure optimal financial control, oversight and compliance during Bone Therapeutics strategic refocus on the iMSC platform, which includes its product ALLOB.

"Jean-Luc has been with us for more than 4 years and, during this time, he has been a valuable asset to the company. He was instrumental in securing the necessary financing for the Company and leaves behind strong investor relations ready to support the Company’s growth plans for the next years. I am sorry to see him go but respect his decision. We wish him all the best," said Jean Stephenne, Chairman, Bone Therapeutics.

Bone Therapeutics has agreed a planned transition of Jean-Luc Vandebroek’s tenure as Chief Financial Officer during Q4 2021. This will enable him to pursue new opportunities outside the company from the end of the year. He will remain on the Board of Directors of Bone Therapeutics as a Non-Executive Director and he will support a managed transition of the CFO function. Bone Therapeutics has already initiated the recruitment efforts for a permanent CFO and will make an announcement in due course.

“Bone Therapeutics is focusing its full attention on the development of its iMSC cell and gene therapy platform, that includes ALLOB, and the broadening of its therapeutic targets based on the platform’s results so far in orthopedics. As a result of that, the senior team at Bone Therapeutics needs to evaluate the multiple strategic options available to us,” said Miguel Forte, CEO, Bone Therapeutics. “Lieve Creten has the ideal experience to add specific knowledge and expertise to the senior management team during this important time in Bone Therapeutics’ development. I would like to thank Jean-Luc for his four years of full and central engagement as CFO and his ongoing contribution in this transition period will be essential.”