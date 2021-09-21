checkAd

ABC arbitrage 2021 Interim Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.09.2021, 07:00  |  13   |   |   

ABC arbitrage

2021 Interim Results: €16.8m1

2021 annualized ROE: 21.7%

The Board of Directors of ABC arbitrage, presided by the Chairman Dominique Ceolin, met on September 16, 2021 to approve the consolidated financial statements for the first half 2021.

In EUR millions June 30, 2021 IFRS June 30, 2020 IFRS Dec. 31, 2020 IFRS
Net revenues €35.1m €44.8m €68.8m
Net income €16.8m €25.7m €35.1m
Earnings per share (EPS) €0.29 €0.44 €0.60
Annualized Return On Equity (ROE) 21.7% 32.8% 23.9%

Business performance

In accordance with IFRS standards, consolidated net revenue at 30 June 2021 was €35.1 million and consolidated net income amounted to €16.8 million, a decrease (-34.4%) compared to first half 2020, which was a historic half-year for the Group.

After a fiscal year 2020 impacted by the COVID19 pandemic, the first half of 2021 has gradually shifted back to the central bank paradigm with significant injections of liquidity resulting in a significant decrease in volatility and volumes throughout the semester. Although these parameters still have a strong influence on the Group's activity, ABC arbitrage has confirmed the progress it has made in exploiting these market conditions effectively. The Group's revenue for this first half is therefore consistent with the markets encountered. In addition, and as a reminder, in accordance with the press release of June 4, 20212, the Group expects an exceptional negative impact of around €3 million for the full year 2021, which is taken into account at 100% in the net income presented at June 30, 2021.

Dividend Policy

On the proposal of the Board of Directors, the General Meeting of June 11, 2021 approved two payments of €0.10 per share each, consistent with the group's quarterly distribution policy, results and needs. These payments will be in cash and, due to the deduction from the share premium account, will have the fiscal nature of a reimbursement of share issuance premiums within the meaning of Article 112 1° of the French General Tax Code.
The ex-dates are scheduled respectively on Tuesday October 12, 2021 and Tuesday December 7, 2021 for payments on Thursday October 14, 2021 and Thursday December 9, 2021.

Outlook
Following on from 2020, the central banks have reassured the markets on numerous occasions in 2021, allowing the main world indices to break records since the last low point in March 2020. The latest speeches by various central bankers confirm the relative sustainability of the programmes underway for the next two years.
This context already experienced by the Group in particular since the end of 2016 has formed an important part of the Group’s strategic planning. In particular, this type of context, favorable to calm periods followed by significant market shocks, confirms the strategic choices of the ABC 2022 plan presented in 2020. The Group is therefore continuing to invest in R&D to develop capacity strategies and to build the resources needed to grow assets under management, without neglecting development in its historical know-how, which is a source of significant gains in turbulent periods. Halfway through its strategic plan, the ABC arbitrage Group continues to structure its ambitions by balancing the development of its equity capital and the pursuit of its distribution policy for the benefit of its shareholders and its medium and long-term projects.



1As of the date of this press release, the work of the statutory auditors is in the process of being finalized.

2  Press Release June 4, 2021

Contacts : abc-arbitrage.com
Relations actionnaires : actionnaires@abc-arbitrage.com
Relations presse: VERBATEE / v.sabineu@verbatee.com 		EURONEXT Paris - Compartiment B
ISIN : FR0004040608
Reuters BITI.PA / Bloomberg ABCA FP

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ABC arbitrage 2021 Interim Results ABC arbitrage 2021 Interim Results: €16.8m1 2021 annualized ROE: 21.7% The Board of Directors of ABC arbitrage, presided by the Chairman Dominique Ceolin, met on September 16, 2021 to approve the consolidated financial statements for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
BlackRock Canada Announces September Cash Distributions for the iShares ETFs
DUROLANE Among High-Molecular Weight Hyaluronic Acid Treatments Linked to Significant Improvements ...
The Limestone Boat Company Unveils New Model for Its Brand Limestone Boats; The All-New L-290DC ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FEASIBILITY STUDY UPDATE:  Macarthur could ‘smash the carbon ball out of the park’ with renewable energy penetration at ...
Small Pharma Included in AdvisorShares Newly Launched Psychedelics ETF
InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND) to Participate in the Virtual Home Health & Diabetes Care Program, Sept. 20–23, 2021
RENAULT: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and share capital - August 2021
Festi hf.: Buy-back Program
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...