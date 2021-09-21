Nyrstar NV today advises that it has published its accounts for H1 2021 on the website of Nyrstar ( www.nyrstar.be ).

The Company is incorporated in Belgium and, following completion of the recapitalisation/restructuring has a 2% shareholding in the Nyrstar group. The Company is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar NV website: www.nyrstar.be

Anthony Simms - Head of External Affairs & Legal anthony.simms@nyrstar.com

