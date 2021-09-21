Latécoère Designs All the Doors of Heart Aerospace ES-19 Electric Regional Aircraft

Latécoère will be responsible for the design of all the ES-19 doors: passenger doors, emergency exits, and baggage hold doors. As part of a government research initiative, the Swedish start-up is developing the ES-19, an all-electric aircraft for short-haul regional air travel. The target of entering into service in 2026 has been confirmed by the recent capital increase of 35 million dollars and conditional orders for 200 aircraft from United Airlines and Mesa Airlines.

Latécoère (Paris:LAT), a leading partner of the world’s major aerospace manufacturers and a global leader in aircraft doors, is proud to announce its selection by the start-up Heart Aerospace for the preliminary design phase on all the doors of the ES-19 programme, the regional all-electric 19-seater aircraft. The ES-19 should enter into service by 2026.

“The fully-electric ES-19 is an integral part of the carbon neutral strategy of the aerospace industry. Latécoère is delighted to be part of this project and to provide Heart Aerospace with its renowned expertise in aircraft doors and enable this innovative start-up to benefit from its engineering expertise. With this new design and engineering contract, we continue to confirm our unique expertise and position as a leading player in aircraft doors. This new reference strengthens our Engineering services business which is experiencing strong growth with aircraft manufacturers in France, the United States and now Sweden” declared Greg Huttner, Managing Director of the Aerostructures division at Latécoère.

Mr. Anders Forslund, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Heart Aerospace stated: “We are excited to announce Latécoère as a partner for our project. Aircraft doors are one of the most challenging parts of an aircraft to design, and Latécoère brings tremendous experience in this domain. We look forward to working with them in bringing the ES-19 one step closer to production.”

This initial design and engineering phase should last 18 months. The Latécoère teams will work at the Group’s headquarters in Toulouse as well as at the customer site in Gothenburg, Sweden. Heart Aerospace aims to market the ES-19 in 2026 after obtaining the necessary certifications from the relevant authorities in the US and Europe.

About Latécoère

As a "Tier 1" international partner of the world's major aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault, Embraer and Mitsubishi Aircraft), Latécoère is active in all segments of the aeronautics industry (commercial, regional, business and military aircraft), in two areas of activity: