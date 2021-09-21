checkAd

EQS-News Sensirion AG: Opening of new production site in Hungary

EQS Group-News: Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Sensirion AG: Opening of new production site in Hungary

21.09.2021 / 07:20

Press release
Tuesday, September 21, 2021, Sensirion AG, 8712 Stäfa, Switzerland

Opening of new production site in Hungary

Sensirion's subsidiary in Debrecen, Hungary, which was built using sustainable methods, was completed at the end of July this year. This new production site is a strategic expansion, meaning existing jobs in Switzerland or at other sites will not be affected. Sensor production has started successfully and the first mass flow meters have already been shipped to customers.

Thanks to positive business development and the increased demand for sensor solutions, Sensirion Holding AG has decided to establish a new production site in Debrecen, Hungary. Location factors such as proximity to European customers, the level of training of potential employees and support from local partners justify this choice as an ideal location.

"I'm delighted with the extremely successful start in Hungary. We've laid an important foundation for expanding our module production capacities and responding to the growing demand for sensors in various markets," says Johannes Bleuel, VP Operations at Sensirion.

Construction work began on June 30 last year and proceeded without complications. The first sensors came off the line in the new production hall at the end of August, and the first mass flow meters for ventilators have already been shipped to customers.

"We're very pleased to have welcomed many new employees in Debrecen. However, we still have vacancies advertised and are happy to accept further applications," says Laszlo Abraham, General Manager at Sensirion Hungary Kft.

Sustainability plays an important role at Sensirion. The production site was designed to be completely fossil-free (geothermal energy/heat recovery coupled with a storage system), following the example of the production site in Stäfa, and has been built accordingly.

"The idea of sustainable development is also reflected in the use of state-of-the-art LED lighting and the recycling of packaging and paper. In addition, a company-owned park with native fruit and ornamental trees, as well as an orchard meadow and an apiary, complements the new production site," says Patrick Good, Head of Infrastructure at Sensirion.

