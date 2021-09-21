checkAd

NKT Named Preferred Supplier for EUR 1.1 Billion Contract in U.S.

Autor: PLX AI
21.09.2021, 07:23  |  33   |   |   

(PLX AI) – NKT is preferred turnkey supplier for the Champlain Hudson Power Express project in the United States.Contract to deliver power cable system to the prospective high-voltage DC Champlain Hudson Power Express transmission lineThe NKT order …

  • (PLX AI) – NKT is preferred turnkey supplier for the Champlain Hudson Power Express project in the United States.
  • Contract to deliver power cable system to the prospective high-voltage DC Champlain Hudson Power Express transmission line
  • The NKT order will comprise engineering, manufacturing as well as installation of the cables along the route
  • NKT says the potential project value is approximately EUR 1.1 billion in current metal prices
  • For NKT to receive a firm order, final contract negotiations and financial close are to be concluded, which is expected to be finalized no later than 2022
NKT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NKT Named Preferred Supplier for EUR 1.1 Billion Contract in U.S. (PLX AI) – NKT is preferred turnkey supplier for the Champlain Hudson Power Express project in the United States.Contract to deliver power cable system to the prospective high-voltage DC Champlain Hudson Power Express transmission lineThe NKT order …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vestas Closes Factories in Denmark, Germany, Spain
Borussia Dortmund Elects Evonik CEO Kullmann as New Chairman of the Board
Merck KGaA to Invest Over EUR 3 Billion in Electronics Business, Aims for CAGR 3-6% in 2021-25
AstraZeneca Enhertu Data Unprecedented, Should Boost Share Today, Analysts Say
BioNTech, Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine Safe, Well-Tolerated & Robust in Children 5-11 Years
Shell Sells Permian Interest to ConocoPhillips for $9.5 Billion
Aker BioMarine Chairman Buys 165,000 Shares
EDPR Secures 15-Year PPA for 297 MW Wind Project in Canada
Equinor Down 1.5% as Nordea Says Take a Breather After Strong Performance
Atlas Copco Falls After BofA Downgrades to Neutral
Titel
Veolia to Raise EUR 2.5 Billion Capital to Finance Suez Acquisition
Thyssenkrupp Sells AST Stainless Steel Mill to Italian Group Arvedi
Swedish Match to Spin Off Cigar Business to Shareholders, List It Separately on U.S. Exchange
Vivendi to Distribute up to 60% of UMG Capital to Vivendi as Dividend in Kind
Vestas Closes Factories in Denmark, Germany, Spain
Tomra Falls 3% After Carnegie Downgrades to Sell
Calliditas Seen Falling at Least 10% After FDA Delays Nefecon
Siemens Is Undervalued, BofA Says, Reiterating Buy
Curevac Cuts COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing Capacity on Lower Expected Demand
Dometic Buys Igloo for USD 677 Million
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion
Veolia to Raise EUR 2.5 Billion Capital to Finance Suez Acquisition
Thyssenkrupp Sells AST Stainless Steel Mill to Italian Group Arvedi
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million