NKT Named Preferred Supplier for EUR 1.1 Billion Contract in U.S. Autor: PLX AI | 21.09.2021, 07:23 | 33 | 0 | 0 21.09.2021, 07:23 | (PLX AI) – NKT is preferred turnkey supplier for the Champlain Hudson Power Express project in the United States.Contract to deliver power cable system to the prospective high-voltage DC Champlain Hudson Power Express transmission lineThe NKT order … (PLX AI) – NKT is preferred turnkey supplier for the Champlain Hudson Power Express project in the United States.Contract to deliver power cable system to the prospective high-voltage DC Champlain Hudson Power Express transmission lineThe NKT order … (PLX AI) – NKT is preferred turnkey supplier for the Champlain Hudson Power Express project in the United States.

Contract to deliver power cable system to the prospective high-voltage DC Champlain Hudson Power Express transmission line

The NKT order will comprise engineering, manufacturing as well as installation of the cables along the route

NKT says the potential project value is approximately EUR 1.1 billion in current metal prices

For NKT to receive a firm order, final contract negotiations and financial close are to be concluded, which is expected to be finalized no later than 2022



