SFC Energy receives multiple follow-up orders for fully integrated VFD systems

SFC Energy receives multiple follow-up orders for fully integrated VFD systems

21.09.2021 / 07:30
SFC Energy AG - Press release

SFC Energy receives multiple follow-up orders for fully integrated VFD systems

- Alberta Oil Producers place multiple follow-up orders for more of SFC Energy's successful, fully integrated Variable Frequency Drive Systems (VFDs).

- SFC Energy's VFD systems help the customers to significantly reduce costs with unique installation and operations benefits.

- Orders total in excess of CAD 1.4 million.

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, September 21, 2021 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, has received multiple follow-up orders for their fully integrated Variable Frequency Drive systems (VFDs) from Alberta Oil Producers. The orders total in excess of CAD 1.4 million.

These VFD systems operate electric submersible pumps (ESPs) used to artificially lift oil at the well pads. The unique integration capabilities and specific ESP VFD firmware significantly reduce installation and operating costs. Additional benefits are improved pump uptimes, optimized pump operation and augmented oil production.

"The follow-up orders impressively underline that customers can rely on our comprehensive know-how and SFC Energy's many years of experience. Our VFD systems help our customers to set up applications in a more energy-efficient way. This saves resources and makes an important contribution to reducing the carbon footprint," says Hans Pol, COO of SFC Energy AG.

For more information on SFC Energy's Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions, visit sfc.com.


About SFC Energy AG
SFC Energy AG is a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions. With the Clean Energy and Clean Power Management business segments, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company distributes its award-winning products worldwide and has sold more than 50,000 fuel cells to date. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich and operates production facilities in Germany, the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578).

