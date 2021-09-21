checkAd

Largo’s CSR Commitment Rewarded by the Granting of the Lucie Label

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.09.2021, 07:45  |  53   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Largo (FR0013308582 – ALLGO), an eco-responsible French player in the refurbishment of mobile devices, announces that it has received the Lucie 26000 label and has thus joined France’s leading committed and responsible community. The granting of this label materialises Largo’s commitment to a sustainable development approach that lies at the heart of its DNA and respects all its partners.

Largo’s ambition: to involve all its employees in its CSR approach

Largo has committed itself to an approach aimed at structuring its social and environmental approaches with this Lucie label, which is aligned with the ISO 26000 international norm, a benchmark in France in terms of CSR. This approach is part of Largo’s intention of involving all of the Company’s employees so that CSR be at the very heart of its development. Collaborative work was thus undertaken with 31% of its staff members, covering all professions from repairs to logistics, including sourcing and marketing, to define the company’s commitments regarding the seven following topics:

  • The organisation’s governance
  • Human rights
  • Labour relations and working conditions
  • The environment
  • Good business practices
  • Consumer-related issues
  • Communities and local development.

It was important for us, members of staff, to be able to be involved in this certification approach. We were hence able to define together what Largo’s commitments should be in terms of CSR. Knowing that our job has real meaning and that we can have a positive impact on our environment is also a driving force helping us move forward”, says Léo from Largo’s repair department.

An external audit was carried out by the RSEVAL certification body and then an independent labelling committee granted Largo the Lucie label, following an examination of the report and the commitments made by the Company to further improve over the next three years.

A CSR approach at the heart of Largo’s DNA

Largo is constantly improving its organisation, its offer and its services to support its CSR policy, its partners’ CSR policies and citizens’ purchasing practices, and hence fully contribute to the circular economy. Its approach is consistent with governmental policies regarding the ecological transition towards a carbon-free economy, for example a net reduction of at least 55% in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 compared to 1990 levels1.

Seite 1 von 2
Largo Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Largo’s CSR Commitment Rewarded by the Granting of the Lucie Label Regulatory News: Largo (FR0013308582 – ALLGO), an eco-responsible French player in the refurbishment of mobile devices, announces that it has received the Lucie 26000 label and has thus joined France’s leading committed and responsible community. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Europcar Mobility Group: Current Trading FY 2021 Outlook & Trajectory for FY 2022-2023
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Materion to Acquire H.C. Starck’s Electronic Materials Portfolio, Creating a Global Leader in ...
Electronic Arts Completes Acquisition of Mobile Game Creator Playdemic from AT&T
Seagen and Genmab Announce FDA Accelerated Approval for TIVDAK (tisotumab vedotin-tftv) in ...
CytoDyn Announces Resolution of Federal Litigation with Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group
State Street Corporation Announces Date for Release of Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results and ...
Kilroy Realty Grows Seattle Footprint With $490 Million Acquisition
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.09.21LARGO Signs a Strategic Marketing Agreement With WELCOM’, the Multi-operator Mobile Brand
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Largo Is Strengthening Its Distribution Strategy With the Deployment of a Single Brand and the Launch of Its Largo.fr e-commerce Site
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten