Largo’s CSR Commitment Rewarded by the Granting of the Lucie Label

Largo (FR0013308582 – ALLGO), an eco-responsible French player in the refurbishment of mobile devices, announces that it has received the Lucie 26000 label and has thus joined France’s leading committed and responsible community. The granting of this label materialises Largo’s commitment to a sustainable development approach that lies at the heart of its DNA and respects all its partners.

Largo has committed itself to an approach aimed at structuring its social and environmental approaches with this Lucie label, which is aligned with the ISO 26000 international norm, a benchmark in France in terms of CSR. This approach is part of Largo’s intention of involving all of the Company’s employees so that CSR be at the very heart of its development. Collaborative work was thus undertaken with 31% of its staff members, covering all professions from repairs to logistics, including sourcing and marketing, to define the company’s commitments regarding the seven following topics:

The organisation’s governance

Human rights

Labour relations and working conditions

The environment

Good business practices

Consumer-related issues

Communities and local development.

“It was important for us, members of staff, to be able to be involved in this certification approach. We were hence able to define together what Largo’s commitments should be in terms of CSR. Knowing that our job has real meaning and that we can have a positive impact on our environment is also a driving force helping us move forward”, says Léo from Largo’s repair department.

An external audit was carried out by the RSEVAL certification body and then an independent labelling committee granted Largo the Lucie label, following an examination of the report and the commitments made by the Company to further improve over the next three years.

A CSR approach at the heart of Largo’s DNA

Largo is constantly improving its organisation, its offer and its services to support its CSR policy, its partners’ CSR policies and citizens’ purchasing practices, and hence fully contribute to the circular economy. Its approach is consistent with governmental policies regarding the ecological transition towards a carbon-free economy, for example a net reduction of at least 55% in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 compared to 1990 levels1.