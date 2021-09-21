Noram Announces New Resource Estimate for Zeus Lithium Deposit Preliminary Economic Assessment Underway and in Final Stages

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(Frankfurt:N7R)(OTCQB:NRVTF) announced a new resource estimate, following the Phase V drill program on the Zeus lithium claystone property …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(Frankfurt:N7R)(OTCQB:NRVTF) announced a new resource estimate, following the Phase V drill program on the Zeus lithium claystone property located within 2km of Albemarle's Silver Peak lithium mine in Clayton Valley, Nevada. At a 400 ppm lithium cut-off, the Zeus deposit now has 363 million tonnes at 923 ppm lithium measured + indicated resources, and 827 million tonnes lithium at 884 ppm lithium inferred resource. A substantial increase in the resource size.

"Today's announcement marks the single most impactful event in the Company's lifecycle," stated Sandy MacDougall, Noram Lithium's Chief Executive Officer. This new resource estimate conveys the scale we have known existed and reports the cutoff of 400 ppm, in-line with peer lithium companies who are highly valued against that metric." Mr. MacDougall went on to say, "With the current lithium carbonate price moving higher than $24,000 USD per tonne this month and growing demand from the growing global EV and battery markets, Noram is well positioned from a North American in-situ standpoint to take advantage of geological and geographical advantages. We look forward to publishing our PEA in the coming weeks."