Andritz Gets Order from Volga Pulp and Paper Mill in Russia
(PLX AI) – Andritz to convert paper machine from newsprint to packaging paper production for Volga Pulp and Paper Mill, Russia.The Andritz scope includes supervision of the mechanical installation work, commissioning, and start-up assistance
(PLX AI) – Andritz to convert paper machine from newsprint to packaging paper production for Volga Pulp and Paper Mill, Russia.The Andritz scope includes supervision of the mechanical installation work, commissioning, and start-up assistance
- (PLX AI) – Andritz to convert paper machine from newsprint to packaging paper production for Volga Pulp and Paper Mill, Russia.
- The Andritz scope includes supervision of the mechanical installation work, commissioning, and start-up assistance
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare