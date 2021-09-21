checkAd

Andritz Gets Order from Volga Pulp and Paper Mill in Russia

Autor: PLX AI
21.09.2021, 07:49  |  23   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Andritz to convert paper machine from newsprint to packaging paper production for Volga Pulp and Paper Mill, Russia.The Andritz scope includes supervision of the mechanical installation work, commissioning, and start-up assistance

  • (PLX AI) – Andritz to convert paper machine from newsprint to packaging paper production for Volga Pulp and Paper Mill, Russia.
  • The Andritz scope includes supervision of the mechanical installation work, commissioning, and start-up assistance
Andritz Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Andritz Gets Order from Volga Pulp and Paper Mill in Russia (PLX AI) – Andritz to convert paper machine from newsprint to packaging paper production for Volga Pulp and Paper Mill, Russia.The Andritz scope includes supervision of the mechanical installation work, commissioning, and start-up assistance

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vestas Closes Factories in Denmark, Germany, Spain
Borussia Dortmund Elects Evonik CEO Kullmann as New Chairman of the Board
Merck KGaA to Invest Over EUR 3 Billion in Electronics Business, Aims for CAGR 3-6% in 2021-25
AstraZeneca Enhertu Data Unprecedented, Should Boost Share Today, Analysts Say
BioNTech, Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine Safe, Well-Tolerated & Robust in Children 5-11 Years
Shell Sells Permian Interest to ConocoPhillips for $9.5 Billion
EDPR Secures 15-Year PPA for 297 MW Wind Project in Canada
Aker BioMarine Chairman Buys 165,000 Shares
Equinor Down 1.5% as Nordea Says Take a Breather After Strong Performance
Atlas Copco Falls After BofA Downgrades to Neutral
Titel
Veolia to Raise EUR 2.5 Billion Capital to Finance Suez Acquisition
Thyssenkrupp Sells AST Stainless Steel Mill to Italian Group Arvedi
Swedish Match to Spin Off Cigar Business to Shareholders, List It Separately on U.S. Exchange
Vivendi to Distribute up to 60% of UMG Capital to Vivendi as Dividend in Kind
Vestas Closes Factories in Denmark, Germany, Spain
Tomra Falls 3% After Carnegie Downgrades to Sell
Calliditas Seen Falling at Least 10% After FDA Delays Nefecon
Siemens Is Undervalued, BofA Says, Reiterating Buy
Curevac Cuts COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing Capacity on Lower Expected Demand
Dometic Buys Igloo for USD 677 Million
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion
Veolia to Raise EUR 2.5 Billion Capital to Finance Suez Acquisition
Thyssenkrupp Sells AST Stainless Steel Mill to Italian Group Arvedi
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.09.21Andritz Gets Tissue Production Line Order in China
PLX AI | Analysen
15.09.21Andritz Targets 2022-2024 EBITA Margin 8-9%
PLX AI | Analysen
07.09.21Andritz Gets MDF Production Line Order in Turkey
PLX AI | Analysen
06.09.21Andritz Gets PowerFluid Bed Boiler Order in Japan
PLX AI | Analysen
02.09.21Andritz Gets Electro-Mechanical Equipment Order in Australia
PLX AI | Analysen
01.09.21Andritz Gets Tissue Plant Order in Croatia
PLX AI | Analysen