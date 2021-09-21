checkAd

DGAP-News Exasol AG publishes half-year report 2021

DGAP-News: EXASOL AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results
Exasol AG publishes half-year report 2021

21.09.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Exasol AG publishes half-year report 2021

  • Increase in annual recurring revenue (ARR) to EUR 26.5 million as of the end of June 2021 (+27.4%)
  • Consistent implementation of growth strategy in H1: increase in brand awareness, expansion of workforce, strengthening of sales and marketing functions, new product initiatives
  • Outlook confirmed, ARR growth of more than 45% forecast for full year 2021 thanks to strong pipeline and historically strong expected Q4 uptake


Nuremberg, 21 September 2021 - Exasol AG (ISIN DE000A0LR9G9), a global technology company providing a high-performance analytics database, reported solid growth for its key financial indicator, annual recurring revenue (ARR), in the first half of 2021. At the end of the second quarter, ARR amounted to EUR 26.5 million, up 27.4% compared to the first half of 2020 and in line with the preliminary figure published in mid-August. Mainly driven by the increase in recurring revenue, Group revenues were up 29.7% on the same period of the previous year to EUR 13.1 million.

The weaker ARR growth compared to the first quarter of 2021 is due to delays in larger projects. In view of a strong deal pipeline by the end of the year and the generally strong fourth quarter, the Executive Board is confident that the forecast target of more than 45% growth in annual recurring revenue to over EUR 35 million by the end of 2021 will be achieved.

In the first half of 2021, Exasol's EBITDA amounted to EUR -14.6 million (H1 2020: EUR -15.0 million). EBITDA adjusted for one-time effects of expenses for share-based remuneration packages and cost of capital measures amounted to EUR -14.1 million (H1 2020: EUR -1.8 million). The decline in adjusted EBITDA is primarily attributable to the expansion of sales and marketing as well as personnel expenses to accelerate international growth. The operating cash flow adjusted for special items was EUR -11.5 million in the first half of 2021 (H1 2020: EUR -1.7 million). As of 30 June 2021, Exasol had cash and cash equivalents of EUR 46.6 million (31 December 2020: EUR 69.5 million) at its disposal.

DGAP-News: EXASOL AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results
Exasol AG publishes half-year report 2021
21.09.2021 / 08:00

