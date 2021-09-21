Contracts Exchanged on Stanley Park Golf Course

Key Highlights

- 21st Century redeveloped golf offering.

- Flagship venue for David Lloyd's new leisure venture, Adrenalin World.

- New holiday lodge development.

- Total of £45m GBP development.

- Improved accessibility to green space for Blackpool Residents

- Approximately 150 jobs created across the site.

- Major tourist destination for North West England

- Plan to capture the expected surge in UK based holidays in the future

Holmes Investment Properties Plc (Berlin: J16), the UK property investment company focused on the leisure sector, is pleased to announce that Blackpool Borough Council and UKAP (Blackpool) Holdings Limited ("UKAP"), a wholly owned subsidiary, have exchanged contracts on a six year lease over the land known as Stanley Park Golf Course. The Agreement for Lease that, subject to planning consent being approved, and subsequent construction of the adventure park, lodge development and redevelopment of the golf course respectively will provide UKAP (Blackpool) Holdings Limited with new leases of 175 years, has also been executed.

Prior to HIP submitting a planning application, there will be an extensive pre-application consultation on the plans where the public can view the proposals and provide feedback to the project team. The public consultation will comprise resident notices to properties within the local area, meetings with local groups, a public exhibition and a consultation website with an online survey. The professional team is led by internationally renowned design practice Ryder Architecture (www.ryderarchitecture.com) and project managed by Paragon Building Consultancy (www.paragonbc.co.uk). The public consultation will be launched in late October.