checkAd

ACI Fraud Management Incremental Learning Technology Receives Full Patent Approval

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.09.2021, 08:00  |  28   |   |   

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time payments and digital payment software solutions, today announced that the patent for its incremental learning technology – an innovative industry-first approach to machine learning – has received full approval.

Incremental learning technology is an integral part of ACI Fraud Management and considerably enhances fraud protection for merchants and financial institutions. While traditional machine learning models need to be ‘re-trained’ as fraud patterns change, models using incremental learning make small adjustments on an ongoing basis, allowing the model to adapt itself in production when new behaviors are observed.

“Fraud attempts on financial institutions and merchants continue to rise globally, while fraud patterns are evolving more rapidly than ever,” said Debbie Guerra, head of merchant segment, ACI Worldwide. “Incremental learning is a key development in the fight against fraud – a technology that is highly adaptable and responsive to emerging threats. Its full patent approval is a recognition of the innovative approach of our dedicated data science team.”

“As the first solution provider globally to roll out this incremental learning technology, ACI has set itself apart in a competitive and rapidly advancing fraud prevention market,” commented Jimmy Hennessy, head of data science, ACI Worldwide. “Incremental learning is a realization of our multi-year investment and will strengthen our sophisticated fraud monitoring and prevention solutions, helping customers to dramatically reduce payments fraud.”

ACI Worldwide has more than 20 years’ experience in designing and implementing machine learning models, which have long been a fundamental element within ACI Fraud Management. Machine learning models, combined with incremental learning technology, are capable of analyzing large amounts of complex data to identify fraudulent behaviors and alert future suspicious transactions, enabling merchants and financial institutions to minimize fraud loses while keeping revenue high.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide is a global software company that provides mission-critical real-time payment solutions to corporations. Customers use our proven, scalable and secure solutions to process and manage digital payments, enable omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2021

ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payments, Inc., ACI Pay, Speedpay and all ACI product/solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. Other parties’ trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

ACI Worldwide Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ACI Fraud Management Incremental Learning Technology Receives Full Patent Approval ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time payments and digital payment software solutions, today announced that the patent for its incremental learning technology – an innovative industry-first approach to machine learning …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Europcar Mobility Group: Current Trading FY 2021 Outlook & Trajectory for FY 2022-2023
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Materion to Acquire H.C. Starck’s Electronic Materials Portfolio, Creating a Global Leader in ...
Electronic Arts Completes Acquisition of Mobile Game Creator Playdemic from AT&T
Seagen and Genmab Announce FDA Accelerated Approval for TIVDAK (tisotumab vedotin-tftv) in ...
CytoDyn Announces Resolution of Federal Litigation with Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group
State Street Corporation Announces Date for Release of Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results and ...
Kilroy Realty Grows Seattle Footprint With $490 Million Acquisition
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.09.21With ACI Worldwide, MDT Innovations Modernizes and Simplifies Digital Payments for Fave
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21ACI Worldwide Recognized by Celent as a Leader in Corporate Digital Banking Platform Market
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21Convenience, More Than COVID Safety, Spurs Continued Digital Grocery Shopping Practices, According to New ACI Worldwide and PYMNTS Study
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21ACI Worldwide Protects More Than One Billion Consumers Globally from Fraud in the Era of Open Banking and Real-Time Payments
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten