Vaisala updates its strategy and raises long-term financial targets

21.09.2021, 08:00  |  21   |   |   

Vaisala Corporation
Stock exchange release
September 21, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (EEST)

Vaisala's Board of Directors has approved the company’s strategy and updated long-term financial targets for the next three years.

Vaisala’s strategy focuses on driving sustainable growth and global leadership in weather, environmental, and industrial measurements. Through its products and technologies, Vaisala enables business-critical decisions and operations for its customers. Thereby, the company strongly contributes to solving global challenges related to climate change, resource efficiency, and well-being and health.

Vaisala aims to be market leader in the markets where it operates. The company has identified four drivers for successful strategy implementation:

  • Product and technology leadership from sensors to digital solutions
  • Deep customer understanding and application knowhow
  • Scalability in high-mix, low-volume business
  • Engaged and talented people

Long-term financial targets
Based on the revised strategic objectives with raised growth ambition and focus on operational excellence, Vaisala updates its long-term financial targets. Vaisala's long-term target is to achieve an average annual net sales growth of 7% and an operating result margin (EBIT) of 15% during the strategy period.

Earlier Vaisala’s objective was profitable growth with an average annual growth exceeding 5% and operating result margin (EBIT) exceeding 12%.

Vaisala does not consider the long-term financial targets as market guidance for any given year.

Capital Markets Day
Vaisala hosts a Capital Markets Day for analysts and investors on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 to provide deeper information on the company’s strategy and updated long-term financial targets.

The Capital Markets Day webcast will begin at 2:00 p.m. EEST and will be streamed live. For virtual participation, please register at https://vaisala.videosync.fi/cmd-2021/register in advance to receive the participation link. There is an opportunity to ask questions in writing via the webcast platform. The recordings of the presentations and presentation materials will be available on Vaisala’s website after the event. The event and materials are in English.

Additional information
Kaarina Muurinen, CFO
Tel. +358 40 577 5066, kaarina.muurinen@vaisala.com

Distribution        
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 85 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 1,900 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com twitter.com/VaisalaGroup






