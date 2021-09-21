checkAd

Kinnevik Notice to the Extraordinary General Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.09.2021, 08:00  |  24   |   |   

The shareholders of Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") are hereby given notice to an Extraordinary General Meeting on Thursday 21 October 2021. Due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic, the Board has decided that the Extraordinary General Meeting should be conducted only through postal voting in accordance with temporary legislation. It will not be possible for shareholders to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting in person or by way of a proxy holder. The notice document is attached to this press release. Information on the resolutions adopted by the Extraordinary General Meeting will be disclosed on 21 October 2021, as soon as the outcome of the postal voting has been finally confirmed.

The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held to resolve on the Board's proposal regarding a long-term share incentive plan for Kinnevik employees, including, among other things, resolutions to amend Kinnevik's Articles of Association and to transfer incentive shares to the participants in the plan.

Participation

Shareholders who wish to participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting shall be recorded in the presentation of the share register prepared by Euroclear Sweden concerning the circumstances on Wednesday 13 October 2021, and give notice to participate no later than Wednesday 20 October 2021 by casting their postal vote as instructed under the heading "Postal voting" below, so that the postal vote is received by Kinnevik no later than that day.

To be entitled to participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting, shareholders whose shares are registered in the names of nominees must, in addition to giving notice to participate by casting their postal vote, re-register such shares in their own name so that the shareholder is recorded in the presentation of the share register as of 13 October 2021. Such re-registration may be temporary ("voting rights registration") and can be requested from the nominee in accordance with the nominee's procedures in such time in advance as the nominee determines. Voting rights registrations effected no later than the second banking day after 13 October 2021 will be considered in the presentation of the share register.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kinnevik Notice to the Extraordinary General Meeting The shareholders of Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") are hereby given notice to an Extraordinary General Meeting on Thursday 21 October 2021. Due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic, the Board has decided that the Extraordinary General Meeting …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BlackRock Canada Announces September Cash Distributions for the iShares ETFs
DUROLANE Among High-Molecular Weight Hyaluronic Acid Treatments Linked to Significant Improvements ...
The Limestone Boat Company Unveils New Model for Its Brand Limestone Boats; The All-New L-290DC ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FEASIBILITY STUDY UPDATE:  Macarthur could ‘smash the carbon ball out of the park’ with renewable energy penetration at ...
Small Pharma Included in AdvisorShares Newly Launched Psychedelics ETF
InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND) to Participate in the Virtual Home Health & Diabetes Care Program, Sept. 20–23, 2021
Festi hf.: Buy-back Program
Fantasy 360 Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Synthesis VR Inc., A leading Location-based ...
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...