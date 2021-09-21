Kinnevik Notice to the Extraordinary General Meeting
The shareholders of Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") are hereby given notice to an Extraordinary General Meeting on Thursday 21 October 2021. Due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic, the Board has decided that the Extraordinary General Meeting should be conducted only through postal voting in accordance with temporary legislation. It will not be possible for shareholders to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting in person or by way of a proxy holder. The notice document is attached to this press release. Information on the resolutions adopted by the Extraordinary General Meeting will be disclosed on 21 October 2021, as soon as the outcome of the postal voting has been finally confirmed.
The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held to resolve on the Board's proposal regarding a long-term share incentive plan for Kinnevik employees, including, among other things, resolutions to amend Kinnevik's Articles of Association and to transfer incentive shares to the participants in the plan.
Participation
Shareholders who wish to participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting shall be recorded in the presentation of the share register prepared by Euroclear Sweden concerning the circumstances on Wednesday 13 October 2021, and give notice to participate no later than Wednesday 20 October 2021 by casting their postal vote as instructed under the heading "Postal voting" below, so that the postal vote is received by Kinnevik no later than that day.
To be entitled to participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting, shareholders whose shares are registered in the names of nominees must, in addition to giving notice to participate by casting their postal vote, re-register such shares in their own name so that the shareholder is recorded in the presentation of the share register as of 13 October 2021. Such re-registration may be temporary ("voting rights registration") and can be requested from the nominee in accordance with the nominee's procedures in such time in advance as the nominee determines. Voting rights registrations effected no later than the second banking day after 13 October 2021 will be considered in the presentation of the share register.
