The shareholders of Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") are hereby given notice to an Extraordinary General Meeting on Thursday 21 October 2021. Due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic, the Board has decided that the Extraordinary General Meeting should be conducted only through postal voting in accordance with temporary legislation. It will not be possible for shareholders to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting in person or by way of a proxy holder. The notice document is attached to this press release. Information on the resolutions adopted by the Extraordinary General Meeting will be disclosed on 21 October 2021, as soon as the outcome of the postal voting has been finally confirmed.

The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held to resolve on the Board's proposal regarding a long-term share incentive plan for Kinnevik employees, including, among other things, resolutions to amend Kinnevik's Articles of Association and to transfer incentive shares to the participants in the plan.