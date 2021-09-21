checkAd

ROBIT INVESTS IN TOP HAMMER PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN FINLAND AND SOUTH KOREA

ROBIT PLC          PRESS RELEASE          21 SEPTEMBER 2021 AT 9.00 A.M.
           
ROBIT INVESTS IN TOP HAMMER PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN FINLAND AND SOUTH KOREA


Due to the rapid growth, Robit invests approximately MEUR 6.0 in increasing its Top Hammer production capacity in Finland and South Korea. In the second quarter of the year 2021, net sales of Top Hammer business grew by 22.0 percent compared to the corresponding period.

The expansion of Robit’s production floor in Lempäälä, Finland, will add approximately 750 square meters of floor space. The former storage space will be reserved for the production of Down the Hole and Geotechnical products, while a new storage space of approximately 650 square meters will be built to replace the former one. Also, as a result of the expansion, Top Hammer and Down the Hole production will be divided into separate production units. The expansion includes also investments in machine tools and automatization. The investments of South Korea’s Hwaseong unit concern machinery investments as well as robotics and automatization. These investments ensure deliveries to meet the demand as well as enable competitive complete deliveries for Top Hammer products produced in Finland. The new production areas in Lempäälä reach their full capacity by the end of 2021. In South Korea, the full capacity is reached early 2022.

Robit’s Top Hammer investments enable capacity increase in the production’s essential points, which have turned into a bottleneck of the production due to the increased sales. The investments enable a significant increase in overall delivery ability and growth.

With these investments, Robit ensures improved service levels to meet the growing demand from the company’s distributors and end customers.


ROBIT PLC
Arto Halonen

Further information:
Arto Halonen, Group CFO
+358 40 028 0717
arto.halonen@robitgroup.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.robitgroup.com

Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company servicing global customers and selling drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction, geotechnical engineering and well drilling. The company’s offering is divided into three product and service ranges: Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical. Robit has sales and service points in 8 countries as well as an active sales network in more than 100 countries. Robit’s manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the UK. Robit’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at www.robitgroup.com.





