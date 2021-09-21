Husqvarna May Lose SEK 2 Billion in Sales Amid Supplier Dispute Autor: PLX AI | 21.09.2021, 08:03 | 36 | 0 | 0 21.09.2021, 08:03 | (PLX AI) – Husqvarna Group sees potential negative financial impact in 2022 from supplier dispute.Briggs & Stratton LLC (B&S) has informed Husqvarna that B&S will only deliver a very small portion of the engines for ride-on mowers that Husqvarna had … (PLX AI) – Husqvarna Group sees potential negative financial impact in 2022 from supplier dispute.Briggs & Stratton LLC (B&S) has informed Husqvarna that B&S will only deliver a very small portion of the engines for ride-on mowers that Husqvarna had … (PLX AI) – Husqvarna Group sees potential negative financial impact in 2022 from supplier dispute.

Briggs & Stratton LLC (B&S) has informed Husqvarna that B&S will only deliver a very small portion of the engines for ride-on mowers that Husqvarna had ordered in advance of the 2022 season

Husqvarna says worst case scenario loss of top line sales of up to approximately SEK 2 billion, mainly in 2022, with limited impact in Q4 2021

Says it is too early to estimate the likely net EBIT impact of this supply dispute

Husqvarna ability to secure an alternative supply of engines for the 2022 season is extremely limited

Husqvarna yesterday filed a lawsuit in South Carolina to compel B&S to deliver all engines covered by its orders



