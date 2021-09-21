checkAd

An update on Aegon's sale of its Central and Eastern European business to VIG

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.09.2021, 08:10   

Regulatory News:

On September 20, 2021, Aegon and Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe (VIG) were informed that the Budapest Metropolitan Court has rejected their joint appeal challenging the Hungarian Ministry of the Interior’s decision to block VIG’s acquisition of Aegon’s Hungarian business.

VIG and Aegon regret this decision and will appeal against it before the Hungarian Supreme Court within the next 30 days.

In a press release this morning, VIG confirmed that, irrespective of the decision by the Budapest Metropolitan Court, it is “continuing the constructive dialogue with the Ministry of Finance to clarify possibilities for a positive conclusion of the acquisition.”

On November 29, 2020, Aegon agreed to sell its insurance, pension, and asset management businesses in Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Turkey to VIG for EUR 830 million.

About Aegon
 Aegon’s roots go back more than 175 years – to the first half of the nineteenth century. Since then, Aegon has grown into an international company, with businesses in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Today, Aegon is one of the world’s leading financial services organizations, providing life insurance, pensions, and asset management. Aegon’s purpose is to help people achieve a lifetime of financial security. More information on aegon.com.

Forward-looking statements
 The statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The following are words that identify such forward-looking statements: aim, believe, estimate, target, intend, may, expect, anticipate, predict, project, counting on, plan, continue, want, forecast, goal, should, would, could, is confident, will, and similar expressions as they relate to Aegon. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Aegon undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which merely reflect company expectations at the time of writing. Actual results may differ materially from expectations conveyed in forward-looking statements due to changes caused by various risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the following:

