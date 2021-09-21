Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Vaisala Raises Long-Term Targets as Expected (PLX AI) – Vaisala now targets average annual net sales growth of 7% and an EBIT margin of 15% during the strategy period.Previously the targets were annual growth exceeding 5% and EBIT margin exceeding 12%Carnegie analysts said Vaisala should raise …



