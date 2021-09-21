checkAd

Vaisala Raises Long-Term Targets as Expected

Autor: PLX AI
21.09.2021, 08:06  |  24   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Vaisala now targets average annual net sales growth of 7% and an EBIT margin of 15% during the strategy period.Previously the targets were annual growth exceeding 5% and EBIT margin exceeding 12%Carnegie analysts said Vaisala should raise …

  • (PLX AI) – Vaisala now targets average annual net sales growth of 7% and an EBIT margin of 15% during the strategy period.
  • Previously the targets were annual growth exceeding 5% and EBIT margin exceeding 12%
  • Carnegie analysts said Vaisala should raise the EBIT margin target to 15-16%
  • Vaisala aims to be market leader in the markets where it operates, with product and technology leadership from sensors to digital solutions and scalability in high-mix, low-volume business
