Emmen, Switzerland, 21. September 2021
PRESS RELEASE
 

Dealing with digital media:
ALSO develops code of conduct for families and children


"It is perfectly normal that we give our children rules of conduct for the physical world. In relation to the digital world, which is now just as much a part of everyday life, we often enforce rules rather than provide constructive explanations. We want to empower children to use the opportunities offered by digital technologies to discover the world, make friends and practise new skills. At the same time, we have to show them where potential dangers are, where they need to draw boundaries in order not to harm themselves or others," says Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN), one of the initiators.

Pupils should be made aware of the dangers of the Internet as a preventive measure. This includes the ability to distinguish fake news from serious news and sources as well as the recognition of advertising. Cybersecurity and cyberbullying are further key topics of the new initiative.

The focus of the work is to enable children to use digital technologies in a self-determined, reflective and critical manner. The campaign is supported by a broad panel of experts from the fields of technology, education, media, gaming, cybersecurity and advertising. They will contribute valuable input to providing families with practical assistance and education about the benefits and opportunities, but also the dangers and risks of digital media.


Contact ALSO Holding AG:
Beate Flamm
Senior Vice President Communication
Email: beate.flamm@also.com

 

ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) is one of the leading technology providers for the ICT industry, currently active in 27 countries in Europe and in a total of 93 countries worldwide via PaaS partners. The ALSO ecosystem comprises a total potential of around 110 000 resellers, to whom we offer hardware, software and IT services from more than 700 vendors in over 1340 product categories. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company provides all services from provision to refurbishment from a single source. The business activities cover Supply, Solutions and Service. Supply contains the transactional range of hardware and software. Solutions division supports customers in the development of customized IT solutions. Subscription-based cloud offerings as well as platforms for cybersecurity, virtualization and AI are the focus of the Service area. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. For more information, visit: https://also.com.


About Droege Group

Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent advisory and investment company under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a familyequity business model. The group invests its own equity in "special opportunities" with a focus on mediumsized companies and spin-offs as well as strategically in buy & build transactions. With the guiding principle "execution - following the rules of art", the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on long-term oriented megatrends. Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company's actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries. For more information, visit: https://droege-group.com.

