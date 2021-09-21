CBrain Is Long-Term Winner Trading Below Fair Value, ABG Says in Upgrade Autor: PLX AI | 21.09.2021, 08:11 | 24 | 0 | 0 21.09.2021, 08:11 | (PLX AI) – CBrain is trading below fair value after a drop of more than 30% in the last 2 weeks, analysts at ABG Sundal said, raising their recommendation on the stock to buy from hold. Price target cut to DKK 385 from DKK 400, implying upside of … (PLX AI) – CBrain is trading below fair value after a drop of more than 30% in the last 2 weeks, analysts at ABG Sundal said, raising their recommendation on the stock to buy from hold. Price target cut to DKK 385 from DKK 400, implying upside of … (PLX AI) – CBrain is trading below fair value after a drop of more than 30% in the last 2 weeks, analysts at ABG Sundal said, raising their recommendation on the stock to buy from hold.

Price target cut to DKK 385 from DKK 400, implying upside of 16%

CBrain is a long-term winner backed by public digitization trends, ABG said

Deeper international penetration and outsourcing of lower-margin and people-dependent implementation to partners like Nortal and IBM will contribute to margin expansion: ABG CBRAIN Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

CBRAIN Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer