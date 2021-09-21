CBrain Is Long-Term Winner Trading Below Fair Value, ABG Says in Upgrade
- (PLX AI) – CBrain is trading below fair value after a drop of more than 30% in the last 2 weeks, analysts at ABG Sundal said, raising their recommendation on the stock to buy from hold.
- Price target cut to DKK 385 from DKK 400, implying upside of 16%
- CBrain is a long-term winner backed by public digitization trends, ABG said
- Deeper international penetration and outsourcing of lower-margin and people-dependent implementation to partners like Nortal and IBM will contribute to margin expansion: ABG
