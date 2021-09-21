Pernod Ricard Buys Online Spirits Retailer The Whisky Exchnage
(PLX AI) – Pernod Ricard to acquire leading online spirits retailer The Whisky Exchange.The Whisky Exchange, based in the UK, has a catalogue of circa 10,000 productsIt is also active in private sales and online auctions of rare spirits
