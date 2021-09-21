Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Pernod Ricard Buys Online Spirits Retailer The Whisky Exchnage (PLX AI) – Pernod Ricard to acquire leading online spirits retailer The Whisky Exchange.The Whisky Exchange, based in the UK, has a catalogue of circa 10,000 productsIt is also active in private sales and online auctions of rare spirits



