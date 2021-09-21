checkAd

Teck Investor and Analyst Day and Guidance Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) is hosting its virtual Investor and Analyst Day on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

The event will commence at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT, with presentations by President and Chief Executive Officer Don Lindsay and members of the senior management team. The agenda includes Teck’s strategy to capitalize on its industry-leading copper growth profile to rebalance its portfolio towards low-carbon metals, capital allocation priorities, market and operations update, progress on the RACE21TM initiative, and Teck’s commitment to ESG leadership.

The webcast and presentation materials will be available on the Teck’s website at www.teck.com. Participants who wish to participate in the question-and-answer sessions after each panel discussion can access the conference facility by dialing 416.340.2217 or toll free 800.806.5484 (quote 7240967 if requested). Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis.

Guidance Update
In conjunction with Investor and Analyst Day, Teck provided an update today on guidance.

Wildfires in British Columbia negatively affected our operations in the third quarter. As previously announced, the oxygen plant at Trail Operations resumed on August 13, 2021 following a temporary shutdown of approximately 10 days related to poor ambient air quality resulting from wildfires. The closure negatively impacted zinc production. As a result, we have reduced our 2021 annual refined zinc production guidance to 285,000 – 290,000 tonnes from 290,000 – 300,000 tonnes previously. We expect refined zinc production to be in the range of 72,000 – 75,000 tonnes in Q3 2021.

At Highland Valley Copper (HVC), operations were fully suspended on August 14, 2021 for a period of four days due to an evacuation order issued by the District of Logan Lake in response to wildfire activity in the area. The impact on production was not material and our annual contained copper production guidance for HVC is unchanged at 128,000 - 133,000 tonnes. However, concentrate shipment timing from HVC has been impacted due to wildfires and logistics disruptions, and we do not expect to catch up on the differential between higher production than sales from H1 2021. For our copper business unit, we expect sales in Q3 to be similar to production in Q3.

