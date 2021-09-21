checkAd

Your Family Entertainment AG: Your Family Entertainment AG and Passenger Experience company Zync enter into a broad strategic partnership for in-car entertainment

DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Alliance
Your Family Entertainment AG: Your Family Entertainment AG and Passenger Experience company Zync enter into a broad strategic partnership for in-car entertainment

21.09.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News Your Family Entertainment AG (WKN A161N1; ISIN DE000A161N14)


Your Family Entertainment AG and Passenger Experience company Zync enter into a broad strategic partnership for in-car entertainment

Munich/San Francisco, September 21st, 2021 - Your Family Entertainment AG (YFE), one of the leading children and youth entertainment companies and Passenger Experience company Zync, today announced that they have signed a far-reaching strategic partnership. With this move, Zync will have access to many of the 3,500 half-hour child-friendly content - including from the award-winning channel Fix&Foxi TV.

Zync's patented in-vehicle entertainment platform enables entirely new content delivery functionality for cars and mobility services. Leveraging the existing vehicle hardware, Zync's software platform delivers a comprehensive entertainment solution including video streaming, gaming and e-commerce optimized for use in the car. Zync-enabled content is tailored to the respective user, context, location, route and safety regulations. Trends in automotive design and development related to the vehicle interior make Zync's solution even more value-additive: the integration of high-resolution screens, fast internet connectivity, as well as advanced audio and ambient lighting systems enable a fascinating, immersive cinema experience for Zync's users.

Through the partnership, YFE, one of the leading producers and distributors of high-quality programs for children and families in Europe, and Zync together pave the way to tailor content to this very special target group.

Armin Schnell, Executive Vice President at YFE: "Our mission is to provide valuable entertainment for children and families. As passengers, children spend a lot of time in the car. Together with our partner Zync, we ensure that this time is meaningful, educational and entertaining. All of our content is exciting, non-violent and communicates positive social values."

DGAP-News Your Family Entertainment AG: Your Family Entertainment AG and Passenger Experience company Zync enter into a broad strategic partnership for in-car entertainment DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Alliance Your Family Entertainment AG: Your Family Entertainment AG and Passenger Experience company Zync enter into a broad strategic partnership for in-car entertainment 21.09.2021 / 09:00 …

