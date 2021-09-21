Relay Provides State of Cybersecurity Webinar Highlights About SBoM; Recording Posted on YouTube

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Medical Corp. (“ Relay ” or the “ Company ”) (CSE: RELA , OTCQB: RYMDF , Frankfurt: EIY2 ) is pleased to share a recording of the recent “State of Cybersecurity Industry - The Roots of SBoM” webinar featuring key panelists Kate Stewart, Steve Springett, and Relay’s VP of Strategy Chris Blask. The webinar is the second of many for Relay, the panelists came together to discuss key cybersecurity issues and the recent Biden Administration Executive Order (EO) on Improving Nationwide Cybersecurity and tasked the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) to establish security standards including defining SBoMs.

Allan Friedman, previously the Director of Cybersecurity Initiatives at NTIA in the US Department of Commerce

Tom Alrich, who is currently the Co-leader of the Energy Sector SBoM Proof of Concept at NTIA

Last week, Relay held a live webinar with three world class cybersecurity leaders Kate Stewart, Steve Springett and Chris Blask. Kate Stewart is the Vice President of Dependable Embedded Systems at The Linux Foundation. Kate is a renown innovator and leader in system software and application tools as well as one of the original founders of Software Package Data eXchange (SPDX). Alongside Steve Springett who is the Chair of CycloneDX SBoM Standard, Core Working Group, a global leader in Defensive Design, Programming and Automation. A returning panelist is Chris Blask, Vice President of Strategy at Relay and also a respected influencer, innovative co-creator of the Digital Bill of Materials (DBoM), and one of the first commercial firewall products. The panel was moderated by industry expert Evgeniy Kharam, co-host of the Security Architecture Podcast.

Influential people who attended were among the likes of Allan Friedman, who many consider to be the father of the SBoM concept as he introduced it to the NTIA, commented during the event “the ‘roadmap to the attacker’ argument!” when the panelists were asked the question ‘Can SBoMs be used by adversaries for crafting an attack?’ Allan Friedman is the now Senior Advisor and Strategist at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and was previously alongside President Joe Biden during the Executive Order1 which included the implementation of SBoM.