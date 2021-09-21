checkAd

Relay Provides State of Cybersecurity Webinar Highlights About SBoM; Recording Posted on YouTube

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.09.2021, 09:00  |  59   |   |   

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Medical Corp. (“Relay” or the “Company”) (CSE: RELA, OTCQB: RYMDF, Frankfurt: EIY2) is pleased to share a recording of the recent “State of Cybersecurity Industry - The Roots of SBoM” webinar featuring key panelists Kate Stewart, Steve Springett, and Relay’s VP of Strategy Chris Blask. The webinar is the second of many for Relay, the panelists came together to discuss key cybersecurity issues and the recent Biden Administration Executive Order (EO) on Improving Nationwide Cybersecurity and tasked the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) to establish security standards including defining SBoMs.

Notable attendees include:

  • Allan Friedman, previously the Director of Cybersecurity Initiatives at NTIA in the US Department of Commerce
  • Tom Alrich, who is currently the Co-leader of the Energy Sector SBoM Proof of Concept at NTIA

Last week, Relay held a live webinar with three world class cybersecurity leaders Kate Stewart, Steve Springett and Chris Blask. Kate Stewart is the Vice President of Dependable Embedded Systems at The Linux Foundation. Kate is a renown innovator and leader in system software and application tools as well as one of the original founders of Software Package Data eXchange (SPDX). Alongside Steve Springett who is the Chair of CycloneDX SBoM Standard, Core Working Group, a global leader in Defensive Design, Programming and Automation. A returning panelist is Chris Blask, Vice President of Strategy at Relay and also a respected influencer, innovative co-creator of the Digital Bill of Materials (DBoM), and one of the first commercial firewall products. The panel was moderated by industry expert Evgeniy Kharam, co-host of the Security Architecture Podcast.

Influential people who attended were among the likes of Allan Friedman, who many consider to be the father of the SBoM concept as he introduced it to the NTIA, commented during the event “the ‘roadmap to the attacker’ argument!” when the panelists were asked the question ‘Can SBoMs be used by adversaries for crafting an attack?’ Allan Friedman is the now Senior Advisor and Strategist at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and was previously alongside President Joe Biden during the Executive Order1 which included the implementation of SBoM.

Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Relay Provides State of Cybersecurity Webinar Highlights About SBoM; Recording Posted on YouTube TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Relay Medical Corp. (“Relay” or the “Company”) (CSE: RELA, OTCQB: RYMDF, Frankfurt: EIY2) is pleased to share a recording of the recent “State of Cybersecurity Industry - The Roots of SBoM” webinar …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BlackRock Canada Announces September Cash Distributions for the iShares ETFs
DUROLANE Among High-Molecular Weight Hyaluronic Acid Treatments Linked to Significant Improvements ...
The Limestone Boat Company Unveils New Model for Its Brand Limestone Boats; The All-New L-290DC ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FEASIBILITY STUDY UPDATE:  Macarthur could ‘smash the carbon ball out of the park’ with renewable energy penetration at ...
Small Pharma Included in AdvisorShares Newly Launched Psychedelics ETF
InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND) to Participate in the Virtual Home Health & Diabetes Care Program, Sept. 20–23, 2021
Festi hf.: Buy-back Program
Fantasy 360 Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Synthesis VR Inc., A leading Location-based ...
Document Security Systems, Inc. to Change Its Name to DSS, Inc. to Reflect Sweeping Organizational ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...