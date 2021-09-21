checkAd

ShowHeroes Group launches industry-leading audience targeting solution for CTV

- SemanticHero for CTV is the new CTV targeting product from ShowHeroes Group

- Based on AI analysis, it allows a rich understanding of the context of CTV inventory

- SemanticHero will help monetize CTV content amid a surge in demand and investment 

- Advertisers can deliver campaigns accurately and at scale, in this hard-to-target domain

- The launch is led by former SpotX exec Sarah Lewis, Global Director CTV at ShowHeroes Group

LONDON, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ShowHeroes Group, Europe's leading independent provider of video solutions for digital publishers and advertisers, today announces the launch of SemanticHero for CTV – a trailblazing product that will unlock new opportunities for players throughout the digital ecosystem.

Building on ShowHeroes Group's reputation for world-class semantic targeting, SemanticHero for CTV enables a rich and nuanced understanding of context across lucrative CTV inventory. Its AI-powered approach uses a combination of available sources, including metadata and EPG data, to understand the full meaning of CTV content.

ShowHeroes Group's advanced technology means advertisers and publishers in the CTV space can deliver campaigns and monetize content more effectively, avoiding inventory wastage by placing ads in the most relevant and brand safe environments possible. 

CTV is already well-established in the US, with 73% of CTV inventory buyers shifting their marketing budget from traditional TV to CTV this year, according to the IAB. With the use of  CTV surging during the lockdown, this trend is likely to be echoed in Europe – as brands look for new ways to break through in a prime targeting environment. 

The launch of SemanticHero for CTV is overseen by Sarah Lewis, Global Director CTV at ShowHeroes Group and former SpotX exec. Sarah will use her deep-rooted understanding of the CTV space to deliver innovation on both the demand and supply side of digital video advertising.

"This is a huge moment in the evolution of ShowHeroes Group's products, and it speaks to the scope of our semantic intelligence," Sarah says. "Research shows that 65% of CTV viewers want advertising that is relevant for them – specifically, the show that they're watching.

"SemanticHero for CTV allows this proficiency, enabling advertisers to target exactly the right context for their brand, going far beyond what's possible with other solutions. Marketers can use it to surface their ads in the most contextually relevant environments possible, for impactful and scalable CTV campaigns. Accessing premium CTV inventory in this smart and efficient way has never been easier."

