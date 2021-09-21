CBrain Rebounds 6% After ABG Upgrade
(PLX AI) – CBrain shares rose 6% in early trading after ABG upgraded the stock to buy from hold, after dropping more than 13% yesterday.ABG said CBrain was a long-term winner currently trading below fair value
