Lanxess Dips in Early Trading After Bank of America Downgrade

Autor: PLX AI
21.09.2021   

(PLX AI) – Lanxess shares were down a bit more than 1% in early trading after Bank of America downgraded the stock to neutral from buy. Price target cut to EUR 66 from EUR 70Lanxess needs a clearer identity and to demonstrate an ability to grow in …

  • (PLX AI) – Lanxess shares were down a bit more than 1% in early trading after Bank of America downgraded the stock to neutral from buy.
  • Price target cut to EUR 66 from EUR 70
  • Lanxess needs a clearer identity and to demonstrate an ability to grow in order to achieve multiple re-rating, BofA said
  • The ongoing semiconductor shortage could indirectly affect Lanxess auto business, which is about 20% of the company's sales: BofA
Wertpapier


