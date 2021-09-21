Lanxess Dips in Early Trading After Bank of America Downgrade Autor: PLX AI | 21.09.2021, 09:04 | 37 | 0 | 0 21.09.2021, 09:04 | (PLX AI) – Lanxess shares were down a bit more than 1% in early trading after Bank of America downgraded the stock to neutral from buy. Price target cut to EUR 66 from EUR 70Lanxess needs a clearer identity and to demonstrate an ability to grow in … (PLX AI) – Lanxess shares were down a bit more than 1% in early trading after Bank of America downgraded the stock to neutral from buy. Price target cut to EUR 66 from EUR 70Lanxess needs a clearer identity and to demonstrate an ability to grow in … (PLX AI) – Lanxess shares were down a bit more than 1% in early trading after Bank of America downgraded the stock to neutral from buy.

Price target cut to EUR 66 from EUR 70

Lanxess needs a clearer identity and to demonstrate an ability to grow in order to achieve multiple re-rating, BofA said

The ongoing semiconductor shortage could indirectly affect Lanxess auto business, which is about 20% of the company's sales: BofA Lanxess Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



